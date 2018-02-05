Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to travel to Botswana on a two-day state visit next week at the invitation of the neighbouring country's leader President Ian Khama to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Botswana Government confirmed President Mnangagwa's visit in a statement yesterday.

It said President Mnangagwa will be in Botswana on Monday and Tuesday.

"The Government of the Republic of Botswana wishes to inform that His Excellency Mr Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe will undertake a two-day state visit to the Republic of Botswana from 12 to 13 February 2018, at the invitation of his counterpart, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, President of the Republic of Botswana. The visit will accord the two leaders an opportunity to deliberate on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern," said the Botswana Government.

It said President Mnangagwa will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) and other senior Government officials.

President Mnangagwa will also take with him a business delegation to the neighbouring country.

"His Excellency, President Mnangagwa will be accompanied by some Ministers, as well as Senior Government Officials and members of the Zimbabwe Business Community. His Excellency President Mnangagwa and his entourage will return to Zimbabwe on 13th February 2018," reads the statement.

"The Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) will discuss a wide range of issues with a view to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment promotion, energy, control of trans-boundary animal diseases, tourism promotion, education, health, shared water courses, transportation and cultural cooperation to mention but a few."

President Mnangagwa has been to South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, Zambia and Namibia apprising his counterparts on political developments in the country since he came to power last November.

Source - chronicle

