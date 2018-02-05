Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has all, but admitted that the main opposition party is on the verge of another split, with structures in Matabeleland and Mashonaland provinces pulling in opposite directions.

Bhebhe told Southern Eye on Wednesday that MDC-T executives in Matabeleland had already started separate election campaign rallies, following clashes with their counterparts in Mashonaland over the party's involvement in the MDC Alliance.

Bhebhe, MDC-T chairperson Lovemore Moyo and party deputy president, Thokozani Khupe have openly expressed aversion for the MDC Alliance, describing it as a Mashonaland project which had nothing to do with party supporters in Matabeleland region.

They also claimed that they were not consulted when party leader Morgan Tsvangirai sealed the coalition deal with six other opposition leaders. Their bone of contention, however, is the proposed sharing of parliamentary seats, which the trio claims appears to favour MDC-T defectors Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube, who now lead the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) and MDC, respectively.

The trio has of late been boycotting all MDC Alliance rallies.

The alliance is made up of MDC-T, MDC, PDP, Transform Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF), Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party.

"Every party member has a right to hold election campaign rallies. Likewise, the MDC Alliance has been holding campaign rallies in much the same way we have also been doing in Matabeleland," Bhebhe said.

"We are holding the rallies, but the only difference is that we have not been posting pictures on Facebook. Not posting pictures on Facebook does not necessarily mean we are not working or doing anything, no, we are on the ground busy campaigning."

On Saturday, the anti-MDC Alliance team descends on Hwange and Victoria Falls, Bhebhe said.

Differences over the coalition have pushed the party to the brink months before the elections. The situation has been worsened by a leadership vacuum following the prolonged hospitalisation of Tsvangirai.

There is fierce infighting over Tsvangirai's successor, with Khupe on Wednesday posting on Twitter that she was the rightful heir. Other contenders to the post were VPs Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #MDC-T, #Split, #Chamisa

Comments

Speakers on sale

Mint polo on sale

Speakers on sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Toyota hiace on sale

Accommodation for nust students available

For sale is town house

Residential stands on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

8 mins ago | 47 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

15 mins ago | 260 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

29 mins ago | 248 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

32 mins ago | 315 Views

Tenant steals landlord

39 mins ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

44 mins ago | 116 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1007 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 746 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2446 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6403 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4122 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1410 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2078 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2942 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9452 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4659 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 567 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 872 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 628 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days