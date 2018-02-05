Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has invited one of the country's richest but self-exiled businessman Strive Masiyiwa to come back home.He is expected home next month for the first time 18 years, in what could be the biggest breakthrough for the new administration led by President Emerson Mngangagwa.The new government has declared that it is willing to work with all local businessmen who had frosty relations with former President Robert Mugabe's regime.