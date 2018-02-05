Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

News / National

by Staff reporter

The wife of ailing MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is being denied access to visit him in a Johannesburg hospital where the 65-year-old opposition leader is receiving medical treatment, Luke Tamborinyoka said.It has been learnt that Tsvangirai's family members are refusing to allow his wife Elizabeth to see him at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.Close relatives of the MDC leader accuse Elizabeth of backing MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai and fear she could put pressure on him to facilitate his ascendancy to the throne without following the party's constitution.Tsvangirai who is currently hospitalised in South Africa remains unwell but stable, his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka says. "He is unwell; I last spoke with him on Wednesday morning."But we expect him home soon," Tamborinyoka said while addressing a news conference to clarify the appointment of acting president in the party in the absence of the bed-ridden Tsvangirai, who is battling with colon cancer.