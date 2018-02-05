Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The wife of ailing MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is being denied access to visit him in a Johannesburg hospital where the 65-year-old opposition leader is receiving medical treatment, Luke Tamborinyoka said.

It has been learnt that Tsvangirai's family members are refusing to allow his wife Elizabeth to see him at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.

Close relatives of the MDC leader accuse Elizabeth of backing MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai and fear she could put pressure on him to facilitate his ascendancy to the throne without following the party's constitution.

Tsvangirai who is currently hospitalised in South Africa remains unwell but stable, his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka says. "He is unwell; I last spoke with him on Wednesday morning.

"But we expect him home soon," Tamborinyoka said while addressing a news conference to clarify the appointment of acting president in the party in the absence of the bed-ridden Tsvangirai, who is battling with colon cancer.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

House to share

1seater sofa on sale

Kensington sofa for sale

Plot available to rent

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Accommodation

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

29 mins ago | 642 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

60 mins ago | 146 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

2 hrs ago | 2510 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

2 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

2 hrs ago | 3081 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

3 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

3 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Tenant steals landlord

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

4 hrs ago | 1400 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

4 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 930 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 3082 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

5 hrs ago | 8372 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

5 hrs ago | 2596 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

5 hrs ago | 5244 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

6 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

8 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

9 hrs ago | 1488 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

9 hrs ago | 2179 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

9 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

9 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Freedom is important

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

9 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

9 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

10 hrs ago | 5165 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

10 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

10 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

10 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

10 hrs ago | 496 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

10 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Madinda wants a striker

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

Pastors threaten Nceku

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Boy (17) assaults hooker for denying him service

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

CIO informer in hot soup

10 hrs ago | 621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days