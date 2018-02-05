Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has redeployed nationwide close to 400 police officers and suspended 19 others amid allegations of various acts of misconduct as it continued with its acts of trying to win back public confidence following the fall of its former chief Augustine Chihuri who was widely blamed for the rot at the force.

ZRP's latest action comes on the back of purges of senior officers who were perceived to have been close to Chihuri who was the first to be cut loose by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last December as he reconfigured the security sector.

On Tuesday, the ZRP sent out radio communication to all its stations dotted across the country - announcing the redeployment of officers as well as the suspension of the 19 Morris Depot officers - in another development aimed at re-shaping its battered image.

Among those suspended were seven assistant inspectors and 12 constables.

The suspended police officers were ordered to report to the ZRP detention barracks at Support Unit pending trial.

"The following transfers have been approved and should be implemented immediately," read a transcript of the radio instruction, which went on to quote names of law enforcement agents and their ranks.

"Please submit casualty returns by 12 February 2018 as soon as the transfers have been implemented," it concluded.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday confirmed the transfers but directed all questions to deputy spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said he was in a meeting and would comment later by had not done so by the time of going to print.

Among the 19 suspended police officers whose cases will be heard before a suitability board, which will determine whether they remain police officers, is 27-year-old Hardlife Maukazuva.

Maukazuva was in December last year accused of trying to burn Chihuri's house during an exchange of gunfire with a colleague who was guarding the former police supremo's home in Greystone Park.

Heavily armed soldiers had to be dispatched to Chihuri's  home following the surprise shoot-out between Maukazuva and his colleague.

Chihuri was not at home at the time of the incident as he joined other service chiefs at the renaming ceremony of the KGVI Barracks by Mnangagwa, near the State House.

Police officers assigned to guard VVIPs are confined to guarding duties and are barred from gaining access into the homes of their subjects unless cleared to do so under special circumstances.

Maukazuva was alleged to have breached that protocol as he was accused of trying to steal a television set in Chihuri's house before allegedly attempting to torch it.

His case is before the courts where he is facing charges of unlawful entry into Chihuri's property in aggravating circumstances, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

Since Mnangagwa assumed the reins in government, he has been ringing changes in government departments including security agencies such as the President's Office where he sent packing senior intelligence operatives in the spy agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Mnangagwa's reforms in the police have earned him plaudits from the general public which had, during the era of former president  Robert Mugabe, protested against Chihuri and the force but without success.

During Mnangagwa's inauguration on November 24, Chihuri got a rude awakening when he was roundly booed by the 60 000 people who had filled the National Sports Stadium to witness the historic event.

The police chief who was pledging his allegiance to Mnangagwa appeared shaken by the unexpected crowd reaction and his voice quivered as he made his pledge.

Many Zimbabweans were not happy with the police force because of their once ubiquitous roadblocks and use of spikes which they claimed were meant to extort them money.

Chihuri had been in his position for more than 23 years, having been rewarded with a contract renewal over 13 times since 1997.

He took over the reins as acting commissioner in 1991, replacing Henry Mukurazhizha.

Two years later, he became substantive police commissioner.

In 2008, he was appointed to commissioner-general.

His term was extended by four years.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Speakers on sale

2 bedroom house to rent

For sale is i phone6

Cars

Free lander on sale

Gmb lodge

Irrigation services

2 bedroom cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

10 mins ago | 74 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

17 mins ago | 302 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

30 mins ago | 277 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

34 mins ago | 340 Views

Tenant steals landlord

40 mins ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

45 mins ago | 122 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1017 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2455 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 820 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6435 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4138 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1412 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2081 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9482 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4669 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2369 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 872 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 470 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 630 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days