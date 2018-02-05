Latest News Editor's Choice


DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
The Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group, in partnership with South Africa's Transet will next week deliver the Transet will next week deliver the first consignment of 13 locomotives and 200 wagons as part of the $400 million National Railway Zimbabwe recapitalization.

DIDG executive chairperson Donovan Chimhandamba said that the team will use the event, to be held in Bulawayo, to speak publicly on the project for the first time.



Source - online
