Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife Ruth have denied allegations of making false prophecies.

In their court papers filed yesterday, the Makandiwas challenged Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa's claims that they ripped them off of a staggering $6,5 million.

"The defendants (Makandiwas and UFIC) plead generally that this action is an unmitigated and vexatious and contempt of this court and its processes whose sole purpose is grandstanding to harass, vex and injure the defendants in their reputation and good standing," the Makandiwas said.

They further said the present application is frivolous and vexatious as the court is not equipped to inquire into matters beyond the earthly realm...

"The defendants plead that there is no factual or legal basis that has pleaded or can be pleaded by the plaintiffs upon which this court can pronounce that the first and second defendants are not prophets of God," the court heard.    

The UFIC church leaders, who are represented by Lewis Uriri, denied claims by the couple that they had made a prophecy claiming there was going to be a miraculous debt cancellation, which induced them to ignore a $500 000 debt which they had with a local financial institution, leading to them losing their property.

"The defendants deny that they made the alleged representation to the plaintiffs in the manner alleged or at all. The defendants specifically deny using the words 'anyone with a bank debt or loan would (have the same) cancelled as it was the season of miraculous cancellation of debts'.

"It is denied that the plaintiffs lost 'their property'. The property was at all material times owned and registered company called Carmeco Investments (Private) Limited…The property remains owned by, and registered to Carmeco. In 2012, the plaintiffs were the directors of Carmeco and presumably the beneficial owners of the property. The present directors and/or beneficial owners of Carmeco…are one Walter Magaya and one Tendai Magaya," the Makandiwas said.

They further denied the Mashangwas ever making a direct contribution to them and fraudulently inducing them to part with their money.

"The defendants made free will offerings in accordance with their own respective personal and individual faith and conviction.

"Such giving was to the work of the church... It is denied that such free will offerings amounted to direct contributions to the defendants," the Makandiwas said, adding that they do not know about the $1 100 000 contribution allegedly made by the plaintiffs.

The current papers were filed after High Court judge David Mangota dismissed the Makandiwas' exception application, saying the Mashangwas' claim against the UFIC leaders were grounded in alleged fraudulent activities and not in contract.

"The plaintiffs' (Mashangwa and his wife) case in regard to the four claims is watertight," Mangota said.

"There is nothing which is vague and/or embarrassing in each of those claims. Their cause of action for each is clear, cogent and to the point.

"The claims fall neatly into the delict (wrongful act) of fraud. They are neither frivolous nor vexatious.

"…In the premise, it is ordered that the defendants' (Makandiwa, Ruth and UFIC) exception in regard to all the…claims be and is, hereby, dismissed with costs."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

2 bedroom house to rent

1seater sofa on sale

Benz watch on sale

Building construction and renovations

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

2 roomed house for sale

Accommodation for nust students available

On sale are g tabs for kids with games


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

7 mins ago | 34 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

14 mins ago | 227 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

28 mins ago | 235 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

31 mins ago | 300 Views

Tenant steals landlord

38 mins ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

43 mins ago | 111 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 999 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 743 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2436 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6379 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4106 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1409 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2076 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2936 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9434 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4654 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2364 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 872 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 832 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 319 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 285 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 499 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days