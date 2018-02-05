WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

News / National

by Staff Reporter

"We don't want you to talk about Mugabe..."



Watch Stanley James of ZBC telling an interviewee at an investment conference want he wants her to say. pic.twitter.com/gCrEA1XokQ — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) February 9, 2018

A ZBC reporter who was caught on camera telling an interviewee what to say has been criticized by many people on social media.Zimbabwe Ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia, Trudy Stevenson on Friday took to Twitter and said "ZBC interviewer treated this Senegalese woman v unprofessionally!."Watch video below: