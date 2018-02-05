Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

by Staff Reporter
21 mins ago | Views
A ZBC reporter who was caught on camera telling an interviewee what to say has been criticized by many people on social media.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Senegal and the Gambia, Trudy Stevenson on Friday took to Twitter and said "ZBC interviewer treated this Senegalese woman v unprofessionally!."

Watch video below:
 


Source - Online

Comments

