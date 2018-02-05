Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ugly infighting engulfing the MDC, was further exposed yesterday when Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, scrambled to issue a statement reiterating that he was still in charge of the indisposed former prime minister's affairs as confusion surrounded the party's acting president position.Respected journalist Nqaba Matshazi‏ said, "Tsvangirai's son confirms that Mudzuri met with Tsvangirai. Well Luke Tamborinyoka and Nelson Chamisa look like they are on the wrong side."At a hastily-arranged press conference, Tamborinyoka told journalists that he was still in charge of Tsvangirai's communication and had indeed been instructed by the former PM in the inclusive government to communicate the appointment of one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa as acting president.He said Chamisa had already assumed his responsibilities in an acting capacity as directed by Tsvangirai.A letter said to have been issued by Tsvangirai maintaining that Mudzuri is still the MDC acting president has been circulating on social media. Tamborinyoka said it was a hoax.MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu appeared to confirm the authenticity of the letter when he said Tamborinyoka had not been authorised to hold his press conference and maintained that Mudzuri was acting president, not Chamisa.Former President Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao once wrote claiming that Nelson Chamisa is a military project. "The view that Chamisa is a military project could also explain why Chiwenga not only accompanied Mnangagwa to visit Tsvangirai but was the one who was taking notes of the election postponement meeting," wrote Zhuwao."I like Chamisa. Ndisekuru vangu vaChitova ava; he is my uncle. I am hoping that his presence at the election postponement meeting was a result of him being manipulated without his knowledge. I want to give him the benefit of the doubt that he did not realise that the coup conspirators and military junta wanted to create a narrative of him as the successor of Morgan Tsvangirai. I also want to believe that he would not agree to a postponement of the elections," added Zhuwao.