Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda has confirmed that the former Zimbabwe Republic Police chief, Augustine Chihuri was fired for attempting to Arrest Ex-ZDF boss, Constantino Chiwenga at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.According to the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper, Sibanda, another source said, narrated how Operation Restore Legacy gained momentum after the army foiled a police operation to arrest former ZDF chief Constantino Chiwenga (now Vice-President). Operation Restore Legacy led to the demise of G40 which had gained pole position in factional fights to succeed the ageing former leader."General Sibanda told the soldiers that he personally asked former Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri why police were carrying out anti-hijack rehearsals at Robert Mugabe International Airport without involving the army. He also questioned why the police wanted to arrest Chiwenga at the airport when they were fully aware of where he resides. This, General Sibanda said, created mistrust between the police and the military," the source said."Chihuri, according to the General, did not give a satisfactory answer, resulting in General Sibanda asking Transport minister Jorum Gumbo why this was happening. The attempt to arrest Chiwenga and public statements by Grace and former Zanu-PF youth league secretary Kudzanai Chipanga are what triggered the army to react."Army spokesperson Alphios Makotore had not responded to questions sent to him by the Independent by the time of going to print.