Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
MDC members have begun putting pressure on the G40 faction to leak details on who it is who allegedly poisoned their leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Party members claim that Tsvangirai currently battling cancer was in fact poisoned during the time when he used to drink tea with Robert Mugabe.

The G40 faction now called the New Patriotic Front has threatened to embarrass the new Mnangagwa led government, after it also offloaded records with names of people they alleged are the ones who abducted activist Itai Dzamara in 2015.

The demands were made last night for the 50 plus Zanu-PF officials who fled the gun during the November coup last year to speak out.

"Chitaurai now tell us who poisoned Tsvangirai," Jon Shoko fired into Prof Moyo last night.
 
On the 20th Nov last year, it was revealed that a total 50 MPs and Zanu-PF officials fled the country with former Higher Education Minister, Prof Jonathan Moyo. The tweet mentions Patrick Zhuwao, Saviour Kasukuwere, Makhosini Hlongwane and Paddy Zhanda and the others.

The tweet read, "In these difficult and trying times that have been thrust upon our country, I wish to advise concerned family and friends that I'm relatively fine outside the country as are ministers Kasukuwere, Zhuwao, Hlongwane, Zhanda plus at least 50 others who include MPs and Zanu-PF officials!"

Zimbabweans are now baying around Prof Jonathan Moyo's Twitter account hoping for the moment when or if he will release the details which might solve the mystery surrounding Tsvangirai's ailment.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Zimbabwean
More on: #Tsvangirai, #Poison, #G40

Comments

Plot available to rent

For sale is town house

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Gmb lodge

2 bedroom house to rent

1seater sofa on sale

Free lander on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

10 hrs ago | 11063 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

12 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

12 hrs ago | 6798 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

12 hrs ago | 5918 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

12 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

12 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Tenant steals landlord

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

14 hrs ago | 1826 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

14 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

14 hrs ago | 3893 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

14 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

15 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

15 hrs ago | 11887 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

15 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

15 hrs ago | 6750 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

15 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

16 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

18 hrs ago | 1596 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

18 hrs ago | 2392 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

19 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

Freedom is important

19 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

19 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

19 hrs ago | 3782 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

20 hrs ago | 13335 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

20 hrs ago | 5999 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

20 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

20 hrs ago | 618 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

20 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

20 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

20 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

20 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

20 hrs ago | 902 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

20 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

20 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

Madinda wants a striker

20 hrs ago | 850 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

20 hrs ago | 593 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days