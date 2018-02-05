Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations for the ICC World Cup qualifiers at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletics Clubs (BAC) are on course and expectations are the touch ups will be complete before the start of the tournament.The refurbishment work is on both the turf and other facilities like the spectators sitting areas, players' dressing rooms and media centres.According to the Queens grounds manager Nokuthula Sibanda, the dressing rooms have received a major facelift and the painting is almost complete.At BAC, the stadium manager Busani Dube expressed joy that much of the works have been done and the facility will be ready to host the cricket explosion.In terms of in-field preparations, Zimbabwe is currently involved in a five-match ODI series against the ICC Intercontinental Cup champions Afghanistan at the famous Sharjah Cricket StadiumThe series between 10th-ranked Zimbabwe and 11th-ranked Afghanistan, who are separated by just two ranking points, is crucial as both sides are in Group B of the ICC cricket world cup qualifier 2018 that is set for the 4th to the 25th of March.This means Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will not only aim to give final touches to their preparations in the Sharjah series, but will also aim to carry the winning momentum into the qualifiers, whose finalists will join defending champions Australia, Bangladesh, hosts England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka in the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales from 30 May to 15 July.