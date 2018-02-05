Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
An arts consultant to the Zimbabwean government is hoping to build a statue of Bob Marley at the Rufaro stadium in Harare, where Marley performed in 1980 to mark the country's independence.

The announcement came three days after the anniversary of Bob Marley's birth on 6 February - a day celebrated in his home country of Jamaica.

Martin Chemhere has been speaking with Marley's estate about building the statue and seems to have got the go ahead.

But there are some conditions: the statue must be for the public and pre-approved by the Marley family. Zimbabwe, or a private sponsor, must also cover all the costs.

"I'm thrilled to have finally succeeded in this project for our beautiful country," Mr Chemhere said, according to TeleSur. "The approval is a great achievement for Zimbabwe... as the statue will attract tourists."

Marley had a good relationship with Zimbabwe, writing a song in support of its independence efforts.

When he performed in 1980, he famously covered all his expenses to and from the concert, and refused to accept money for performing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - BBC

Comments

Plot available to rent

For sale is town house

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Gmb lodge

2 bedroom house to rent

1seater sofa on sale

Free lander on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Drought imminent in Lupane

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

10 hrs ago | 11064 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

11 hrs ago | 9227 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

12 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

12 hrs ago | 6801 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

12 hrs ago | 5918 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

12 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

12 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Tenant steals landlord

12 hrs ago | 1304 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

14 hrs ago | 1826 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

14 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

14 hrs ago | 3893 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

14 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

15 hrs ago | 11889 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

15 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

15 hrs ago | 6750 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

15 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

16 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

18 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

18 hrs ago | 1596 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

18 hrs ago | 2392 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

19 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

19 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

19 hrs ago | 733 Views

Freedom is important

19 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

19 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

19 hrs ago | 3782 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

20 hrs ago | 13335 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

20 hrs ago | 6000 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

20 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

20 hrs ago | 618 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

20 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

20 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

20 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

20 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

20 hrs ago | 902 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

20 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

20 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

Madinda wants a striker

20 hrs ago | 850 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

20 hrs ago | 593 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 460 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days