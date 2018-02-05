Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has passed a resolution to livestream its monthly chamber meetings and other events as it tries to foster a culture of openness and accountability to ratepayers using information technology systems (ICTs).

Town clerk Christopher Dube said the local authority cannot ignore ICTs and social media as "it had grown to become a reliable source of information and tool for companies to utilise in growing their brands".

According to the latest council report, city fathers agreed social media and networking sites must be incorporated into BCC's communication and marketing strategies.

"It was, therefore, important to emphasise that while we continue to meet clients, advertise and hold meetings, have full council meetings we need to also embrace opportunities presented by social media as it could make the difference between getting by and being brilliantly successful.

"It was noted that live streams of events would also allow Bulawayo residents to participate and contribute in the development of the city. In a bid to continue informing residents and allow Bulawayo residents and stakeholders to participate in council activities, the proposal was for council to start livestreaming," the council report read.

Council said its intention was to use Facebook, You Tube, Twitter, Website and radio to livestream all its events.
The BCC has a Facebook (The City of Bulawayo), Twitter (@CityofBulawayo), LinkedIn (City of Bulawayo) and Instagram (@Cityof Bulawayo) accounts.

"The presence of council on these pages has presented an opportunity for residents to enquire about council services, report on service faults as well as report on good and bad service received from municipal departments."

To date, BCC had gained a generous following from the residents and stakeholders.

"This had been a notable growing trend which had been adopted by various quasi government and government organisations. One such example in Zimbabwe was the Parliament of Zimbabwe which broadcast Parliamentary sessions on its social media pages, website and radio."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #BCC, #Live, #Meeting

Comments

2 bedroom house to rent

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Benz watch on sale

Accommodation

Student accommodation

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

Cottage to let

Room to share available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

2 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

2 hrs ago | 941 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

4 hrs ago | 2455 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

4 hrs ago | 4599 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

4 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

4 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

5 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

7 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

7 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

7 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

19 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

20 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

21 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

22 hrs ago | 17884 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

23 hrs ago | 14910 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

24 hrs ago | 2297 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days