Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

A NUMBER of congregants at Beyond Boarders Ministries reportedly left the church after their church founder Pastor Chris Oparaocha divorced his wife Valerie Dhliwayo.Though the man of cloth and his former wife claim to be at peace with each other after the divorce, congregants who left the ministry said they were affected by the divorce."Pastor Oparaocha and his former wife Valerie used to teach us on the importance of protecting our marriage but we felt they don't live according to their words."They were our role models and when they announced in church that they were divorcing. I felt let down by them because I expected them to lead by example," said the source.Pastor Oparaocha confirmed the divorce, however, he said it was done in a cordial way."I got divorced some time ago and as we speak now I am actually married to my new wife."My former wife and I are in good books; there is no bad blood between us, even today I spoke to her and she sometimes even speaks to my wife."A lot of people are moving from one church to the next and it's not true that people left my church because of the divorce."Those people who gave you that information have their own agendas which are meant to tarnish my image."Ministries wise I am doing well, I wasn't affected at all. I have big executive who still come with their wives for prayers," he said.Valerie confirmed the divorce and emphasised that she was in good books with the man of cloth."Pastor Oparaocha and I were married for 13 years and things failed to work in our marriage and we went on separation."There was never a time where we were enemies; he is now married and I am happy for him though I am still single."He would always update me whenever he was about to make a move, even when he got married he had told me that that was what he was about to do," she said.