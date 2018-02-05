Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A NUMBER of congregants at Beyond Boarders Ministries reportedly left the church after their church founder Pastor Chris Oparaocha divorced his wife Valerie Dhliwayo.

Though the man of cloth and his former wife claim to be at peace with each other after the divorce, congregants who left the ministry said they were affected by the divorce.

"Pastor Oparaocha and his former wife Valerie used to teach us on the importance of protecting our marriage but we felt they don't live according to their words.

"They were our role models and when they announced in church that they were divorcing. I felt let down by them because I expected them to lead by example," said the source.

Pastor Oparaocha confirmed the divorce, however, he said it was done in a cordial way.

"I got divorced some time ago and as we speak now I am actually married to my new wife.

"My former wife and I are in good books; there is no bad blood between us, even today I spoke to her and she sometimes even speaks to my wife.

"A lot of people are moving from one church to the next and it's not true that people left my church because of the divorce.

"Those people who gave you that information have their own agendas which are meant to tarnish my image.

"Ministries wise I am doing well, I wasn't affected at all. I have big executive who still come with their wives for prayers," he said.

Valerie confirmed the divorce and emphasised that she was in good books with the man of cloth.

"Pastor Oparaocha and I were married for 13 years and things failed to work in our marriage and we went on separation.

"There was never a time where we were enemies; he is now married and I am happy for him though I am still single.

"He would always update me whenever he was about to make a move, even when he got married he had told me that that was what he was about to do," she said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

Toyota hiace on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Silver ring for sale

Free lander on sale

Benz watch on sale

2 roomed house for sale

Cottage to let

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

4 hrs ago | 2911 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

4 hrs ago | 1875 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

6 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

6 hrs ago | 3768 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

6 hrs ago | 7329 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

6 hrs ago | 924 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1519 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

6 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

7 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

7 hrs ago | 151 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

9 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

9 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

9 hrs ago | 724 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

21 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

22 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

23 hrs ago | 1357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days