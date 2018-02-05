Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Mwenezi man has been ordered by a Masvingo magistrate's court to pay $300 maintenance arrears to his 27-year-old son or risk imprisonment. Isaac Magaisa (78) of Matake Village under Chief Chitanga was dragged to court by his son, Tavonga Magaisa, a student at Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), who accused him of reneging on his maintenance obligations.

Magaisa was accused of ignoring a court order for him to pay $150 monthly for the upkeep of his son. Masvingo magistrate Mr Peter Madiba slapped Magaisa with a wholly-suspended three-month prison sentence on condition he settles the arrears.

In his defence, Magaisa, who pleaded guilty to skipping maintenance payment, told the court that his son was in the habit of assaulting him. He said Tavonga was a grown up man who should fend for himself and pay his own fees.

Magaisa said Tavonga once worked for the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration and was in a position to sustain himself. The prosecutor Makaita Chikamhi said on November 29 last year, the Masvingo Civil Court ordered Magaisa to pay $150 every month towards the maintenance of Tavonga.

He was supposed to pay school fees for his son into the Zimbabwe Open University account. During the period between December 1, 2017 and January 31, 2018, Magaisa failed to make such payment, resulting in the accumulation of his arrears to $300. His son reported him to the police, leading to his arrest.

