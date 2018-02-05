Matemadanda preaches unity

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF National Secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, ex-Detainees and Restrictees Victor Matemadanda has urged war veterans to unite and campaign peacefully for the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections. Addressing war collaborators and ex detainees in Chivhu recently, Matemadanda said all war veterans were welcome despite having belonged to different factions before the new dispensation."At one point we had war veterans aligned to Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, others preferred expelled Makoni South Member of Parliament, Mandiitawepi Chimene, George Mlala and now Khumalo, but we are saying we want all of us to come under one roof and campaign for Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa in the coming election," he said.Matemadanda said the President tasked him to take care of the welfare of all war veterans in the country. "Don't come to me saying this one belongs to this faction, that is not what the President tasked me to do," he said. "My job is to see that the welfare of every freedom fighter is catered for. Unity among us the war vets is key and we have to remember that we need to defend our sovereignty."Matemadanda said war collaborators played an important role in shaping the future of the country. "When we fought for this country, we all wanted a better Zimbabwe, therefore, President Mnangagwa has all we want for a better Zimbabwe," he said."Let us unite and campaign for him to win the elections." Matemadanda said it was possible for Zanu-PF to make a clean sweep in the upcoming polls if war veterans were united and campaigned peacefully. "Our membership includes those who were not even in party structures prior to the 1980 elections where we campaigned so well," he said."Zanu-PF and-PF-Zapu won a combined 77 out of 80 seats. We want that to happen again this year." Matemadanda said divisions among war veterans in Chivhu should end."We have some cases here of divisions, but that should come to an end because we want the best and make President Mnangagwa win a free, fair and credible election," he said. He said it was important to have war collaborators in party structures.Matemadanda said the welfare of war veterans would be looked at after the elections. "For now, we need to unite, campaign for President Mnangagwa," he said. "He has promised me that our welfare will be looked into after elections."Matemadanda warned those plotting to march to State House to demand packages because former President Mugabe had been given them one, to abandon the idea. "Mugabe's package should not be mistaken to assume that Government has money," he said. "I know of a section aligned to G40 cabal that wants to march to the State House to demand packages (and) in turn tarnish our name."