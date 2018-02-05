Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda preaches unity

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF National Secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, ex-Detainees and Restrictees Victor Matemadanda has urged war veterans to unite and campaign peacefully for the ruling party in the forthcoming general elections. Addressing war collaborators and ex detainees in Chivhu recently, Matemadanda said all war veterans were welcome despite having belonged to different factions before the new dispensation.

"At one point we had war veterans aligned to Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, others preferred expelled Makoni South Member of Parliament, Mandiitawepi Chimene, George Mlala and now Khumalo, but we are saying we want all of us to come under one roof and campaign for Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa in the coming election," he said.

Matemadanda said the President tasked him to take care of the welfare of all war veterans in the country. "Don't come to me saying this one belongs to this faction, that is not what the President tasked me to do," he said. "My job is to see that the welfare of every freedom fighter is catered for. Unity among us the war vets is key and we have to remember that we need to defend our sovereignty."

Matemadanda said war collaborators played an important role in shaping the future of the country. "When we fought for this country, we all wanted a better Zimbabwe, therefore, President Mnangagwa has all we want for a better Zimbabwe," he said.

"Let us unite and campaign for him to win the elections." Matemadanda said it was possible for Zanu-PF to make a clean sweep in the upcoming polls if war veterans were united and campaigned peacefully. "Our membership includes those who were not even in party structures prior to the 1980 elections where we campaigned so well," he said.

"Zanu-PF and-PF-Zapu won a combined 77 out of 80 seats. We want that to happen again this year." Matemadanda said divisions among war veterans in Chivhu should end.

"We have some cases here of divisions, but that should come to an end because we want the best and make President Mnangagwa win a free, fair and credible election," he said. He said it was important to have war collaborators in party structures.

Matemadanda said the welfare of war veterans would be looked at after the elections. "For now, we need to unite, campaign for President Mnangagwa," he said. "He has promised me that our welfare will be looked into after elections."

Matemadanda warned those plotting to march to State House to demand packages because former President Mugabe had been given them one, to abandon the idea. "Mugabe's package should not be mistaken to assume that Government has money," he said. "I know of a section aligned to G40 cabal that wants to march to the State House to demand packages (and) in turn tarnish our name."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

Mint polo on sale

Water borehole surveying made easy

Brick moulding machine on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Mag rims on sale

Student accommodation

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Gmb lodge


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

2 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

4 hrs ago | 2400 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

4 hrs ago | 4495 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

4 hrs ago | 677 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1236 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

4 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

7 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

7 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

18 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

20 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

21 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

22 hrs ago | 17864 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

23 hrs ago | 14884 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

24 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

24 hrs ago | 10082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days