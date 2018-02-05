Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT yesterday spoke for the first about Mrs Grace Mugabe's PhD with Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira urging dialogue between the University of Zimbabwe and its lecturers who are contesting the awarding of the doctorate to the former First Lady.

Prof Murwira said the university and the lecturers must follow laid down procedures in resolving the issue.

"If people are genuine in solving this issue, they should follow the correct procedures which are clearly spelt out in the general academic regulations," he said.

"We want discussions to go on and we want people to freely express their views without fear or favour."

Prof Murwira said any irregularities must be reported to the Academic Senate, the vanguard of the academic integrity.

The senate then recommends its decision to the academic council.

The senate comprises the vice-chancellor, pro-vice-chancellors, deans, full professors, chairmen of departments, among others.

The council, which is the supreme academic body comprises Chancellor, Minister's appointees and some members of the academic staff.

"Not anyone outside the academia nor even Government must interfere with this process," said Prof Murwira.

University of Zimbabwe vice chancellor Professor Levi Nyagura is up in arms with lecturers in the Department of Sociology over the awarding of a PhD to Mrs Mugabe.

Mrs Mugabe wrote the PhD under her maiden name Grace Ntombizodwa Marufu.

The lecturers allege that the PhD was awarded unprocedurally.

In a letter dated January 29, 2018, the 10 lecturers claimed that on January 24, 2018, Prof Nyagura called for a meeting in which he threatened them for challenging the awarding of the PhD to Mrs Mugabe.

"This constitutes abuse of office and silencing members of the board from complaining on developments within the department and is in violation of their Chapter 4 rights including but not limited to their right to academic freedom in terms of section 61 (1) (c) and to administrative justice in terms of section 68 of the Constitution," wrote the lecturers.

The lecturers have since engaged their lawyers who are threatening legal action if the university fails to respond to their concerns within seven days.

Prof Nyagura hit back saying the lecturers were either incapacitated to supervise a PhD student or they were ignorant of procedures.

According to the regulations, if irregularities are discovered, the university council has the right to withdraw and cancel the degree.

Section 17.3 of the regulations reads: "If, subsequent to the award of a degree to a student, it is discovered that there were gross irregularities and impropriety involved in the award, the university council, on the recommendation of the Senate, reserves the right to withdraw the award and cancel the certificate."

The Department of Sociology has distanced itself from both the candidate and awarding of the degree.

The lecturers claim that the candidate earned the degree without their knowledge or involvement starting with her application, acceptance, supervision, examination and awarding of the degree.

They are urging the university to revoke and nullify the degree.

Mrs Mugabe graduated with the Doctor of Philosophy in the Faculty of Social Studies in September 2014.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Student accommodation

Cottage to let

Water borehole surveying made easy

Nissan blue bird on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

For sale is i phone6

Accommodation for nust students available

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

4 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

4 hrs ago | 1868 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

6 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

6 hrs ago | 3755 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

6 hrs ago | 7309 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1516 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

6 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

7 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

7 hrs ago | 635 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

9 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

9 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

21 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

22 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

23 hrs ago | 1357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days