Chombo remanded to March for trial

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who is accused of contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act, was Thursday remanded to next month for trial.NewZimbabwe.com reported that a Harare magistrate told the once-powerful politician, who denies all the charges, that he must return to court on March 8.He was remanded together with former Zanu-PF youth leaders Kudzai Chipanga and Munyaradzi Hamandishe who are facing different charges.However, through his lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, Chombo notified the court that he would challenge his placement on remand at the next hearing.