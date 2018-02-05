BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim, amid fears he might not pull through a local daily reported.Tsvangirai, 65, who was diagnosed with cancer of the colon in 2016, is now receiving palliative care, an interdisciplinary care that provides quality of life for patients with terminal illness.Despite undergoing over a dozen chemotherapy sessions at the facility, which was established in 2002 when the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) bought the Kenridge Hospital with a founding donation from the Donald Gordon Foundation, Tsvangirai has sadly proceeded to Stage IV cancer, with the disease travelling beyond his colon.The Daily News understands that cancer cells have now been detected in his kidneys and liver. But doctors were still battling to remove or shrink the tumour. Tsvangirai was said to have suffered "organ failure."This is Tsvangirai's longest period of medical leave, following brief absences from mid-2016 when he publicly announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer of the colon.Officials have refused to disclose finer details of the 65-year-old's condition, only saying he was "critical but stable".There has been an "industry of lies" that has grown up around Tsvangirai's medical condition.The ailing MDC president left Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, in early January and handed over power to his deputy, Elias Mudzuri.Mudzuri was on Wednesday replaced as acting president by Chamisa after he travelled to Cape Town, together with the other MDC deputy Thokozani Khupe to attend a meeting for the formation of a new opposition coalition called Zimbabwe Alliance.This meeting was spearheaded by the vanquished and bitter Generation 40 (G40) Zanu-PF faction and includes a new political party National Patriotic Front (NPF), Joice Mujuru's National People's Party, and the MDC Anti-Alliance team.The meeting was chaired by a member of the G40 faction and was condemned by Mnangagwa at a Mashonaland Central rally on Wednesday as a futile plot to oust him, being engineered by the Democracy Institute - a think-tank based in Washington DC, founded in 2006.