Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim, amid fears he might not pull through a local daily reported.

Tsvangirai, 65, who was diagnosed with cancer of the colon in 2016, is now receiving palliative care, an interdisciplinary care that provides quality of life for patients with terminal illness.

Despite undergoing over a dozen chemotherapy sessions at the facility, which was established in 2002 when the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) bought the Kenridge Hospital with a founding donation from the Donald Gordon Foundation, Tsvangirai has sadly proceeded to Stage IV cancer, with the disease travelling beyond his colon.

The Daily News understands that cancer cells have now been detected in his kidneys and liver. But doctors were still battling to remove or shrink the tumour. Tsvangirai was said to have suffered "organ failure."

This is Tsvangirai's longest period of medical leave, following brief absences from mid-2016 when he publicly announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer of the colon.

Officials have refused to disclose finer details of the 65-year-old's condition, only saying he was "critical but stable".

There has been an "industry of lies" that has grown up around Tsvangirai's medical condition.

The ailing MDC president left Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, in early January and handed over power to his deputy, Elias Mudzuri.

Mudzuri was on Wednesday replaced as acting president by Chamisa after he travelled to Cape Town, together with the other MDC deputy Thokozani Khupe to attend a meeting for the formation of a new opposition coalition called Zimbabwe Alliance.

This meeting was spearheaded by the vanquished and bitter Generation 40 (G40) Zanu-PF faction and includes a new political party National Patriotic Front (NPF), Joice Mujuru's National People's Party, and the MDC Anti-Alliance team.

The meeting was chaired by a member of the G40 faction and was condemned by Mnangagwa at a Mashonaland Central rally on Wednesday as a futile plot to oust him, being engineered by the Democracy Institute - a think-tank based in Washington DC, founded in 2006.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Mint polo on sale

Water borehole surveying made easy

Brick moulding machine on sale

2 bedroom cottage to let

Mag rims on sale

Student accommodation

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Gmb lodge


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

2 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

2 hrs ago | 897 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

4 hrs ago | 2399 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

4 hrs ago | 629 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

4 hrs ago | 676 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 1235 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

4 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

7 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

7 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

7 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

7 hrs ago | 415 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

7 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

18 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

20 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

21 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

22 hrs ago | 17861 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

23 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

23 hrs ago | 14884 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

24 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

24 hrs ago | 10082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days