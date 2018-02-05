News / National
Chamisa in 'generational coup'
2 hrs ago
Norton house of assembly member Temba Mliswa has claimed that the appointment of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) vice president Nelson Chamisa to acting president of the party is a generational coup.
Mliswa took his claim to Twitter saying, "The momentum of Chamisa in MDC is phenomenal, it's a "generational coup" and beyond MT now."
Meanwhile, Chamisa was appointed as acting president by ailing Morgan Tsvangirai on 7 February 2018 there by creating a rift in the party.
Apparently there are serious factions in the MDC-T with the three vice presidents Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Chamisa scrambling to succeed Tsvangirai.
