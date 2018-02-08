Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

I share people's dreams, says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he shares the vision of Zimbabweans and is committed to fulfilling them.

Addressing scores of people at Mvuma Stadium during a homecoming rally in his former constituency of Chirumhanzu Zibagwe and home province of Midlands today, Cde Mnangagwa said he is saddened to see poverty in communities countrywide, adding that the new dispensation which he is leading has already hit the ground running in transforming the fortunes of the country.

"I have heard the call of the people of Zimbabwe, I share the vision of the people and I am committed to work for the country. I appreciate the realities of our country. Our industries are stagnant, unemployment rate high. Travelling around the country, I am saddened by the poverty in the communities," he said.

The President said economic revival will be hinged upon the country's ability to invest in farming and attract foreign direct investment into critical sectors such as mining.

"The government has appointed a Land Commission to look into the land issue, where some pieces of land can be taken away from those with too big farms and others with more than one farm, so that it will be redistributed to those without land. Now, we need to work on that land and say good-bye to drought," he said, noting the new government initiative to establish irrigation schemes in all the country's districts.

The model of the project has already been launched in Guruve's Siyalima farm and according to Cde Mnangagwa, the establishment of the greenbelts in the country's districts as well as the mechanisation of farming activities will ensure food security in the country.

On re-engagements efforts with the international community, he said: "No one lives in the past, we live in the present and plan for the future. Now under the new dispensation, we are open for business. For about 18 years, Zimbabwe has been isolated and been under sanctions. We would like to thank Zimbabweans for remaining resolute and steadfast during the time of hardships."

The President also chronicled his re-engagement journey which took him to some SADC countries and Davos, Switzerland, and then emphasised that with Zimbabwe now open for business, corruption must stop.

He said he is overwhelmed by the response by Zimbabweans in the diaspora who want to come back and even invest back home, adding that a group of Zimbabweans in South Africa have put together US$400 million towards the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

On mining, the President heaped huge praises on the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Winston Chitando for his efforts to spearhead the revival of the sector, adding that the country will host a mining indaba, which will be attended by the world mining representatives.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

Water borehole surveying made easy

Accommodation

Student accommodation

Crane trucks for hire.

3-4 bedroom house secure


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Since when has Zanu-PF been concerned?

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

'No one lives in the past,' says Mnangagwa - he is, by rigging elections and insist they are free

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mohadi cannot be president, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4458 Views

Mnangagwa steps down

7 hrs ago | 5734 Views

Mnangagwa's gukurahundi commission overlooks Ndebeles for commissioners

9 hrs ago | 2667 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission: Commissioners named

13 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

14 hrs ago | 6575 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

14 hrs ago | 3764 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

15 hrs ago | 4554 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

16 hrs ago | 5974 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

16 hrs ago | 14895 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

16 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

16 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 2032 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

16 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

16 hrs ago | 585 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

16 hrs ago | 735 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

16 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

16 hrs ago | 621 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 791 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

16 hrs ago | 229 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

16 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

16 hrs ago | 341 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

16 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

16 hrs ago | 109 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

16 hrs ago | 923 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

16 hrs ago | 337 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

16 hrs ago | 766 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

17 hrs ago | 332 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

18 hrs ago | 2707 Views

Killer injiva sentenced to death

18 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

19 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

19 hrs ago | 920 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

19 hrs ago | 1814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days