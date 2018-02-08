I share people's dreams, says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he shares the vision of Zimbabweans and is committed to fulfilling them.Addressing scores of people at Mvuma Stadium during a homecoming rally in his former constituency of Chirumhanzu Zibagwe and home province of Midlands today, Cde Mnangagwa said he is saddened to see poverty in communities countrywide, adding that the new dispensation which he is leading has already hit the ground running in transforming the fortunes of the country."I have heard the call of the people of Zimbabwe, I share the vision of the people and I am committed to work for the country. I appreciate the realities of our country. Our industries are stagnant, unemployment rate high. Travelling around the country, I am saddened by the poverty in the communities," he said.The President said economic revival will be hinged upon the country's ability to invest in farming and attract foreign direct investment into critical sectors such as mining."The government has appointed a Land Commission to look into the land issue, where some pieces of land can be taken away from those with too big farms and others with more than one farm, so that it will be redistributed to those without land. Now, we need to work on that land and say good-bye to drought," he said, noting the new government initiative to establish irrigation schemes in all the country's districts.The model of the project has already been launched in Guruve's Siyalima farm and according to Cde Mnangagwa, the establishment of the greenbelts in the country's districts as well as the mechanisation of farming activities will ensure food security in the country.On re-engagements efforts with the international community, he said: "No one lives in the past, we live in the present and plan for the future. Now under the new dispensation, we are open for business. For about 18 years, Zimbabwe has been isolated and been under sanctions. We would like to thank Zimbabweans for remaining resolute and steadfast during the time of hardships."The President also chronicled his re-engagement journey which took him to some SADC countries and Davos, Switzerland, and then emphasised that with Zimbabwe now open for business, corruption must stop.He said he is overwhelmed by the response by Zimbabweans in the diaspora who want to come back and even invest back home, adding that a group of Zimbabweans in South Africa have put together US$400 million towards the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe.On mining, the President heaped huge praises on the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Winston Chitando for his efforts to spearhead the revival of the sector, adding that the country will host a mining indaba, which will be attended by the world mining representatives.