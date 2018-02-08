Mnangagwa steps down

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa has stepped down as the legislator for Chirumhanzu - Zibagwe constituency, so that she concentrates on being the 'Mother of the Nation.'The news was broken by President Emmerson Mnangagwa while addressing thousands of people at Mvuma Stadium during a homecoming rally in his former constituency and home province of Midlands.On hearing the message, scores of women fell to the ground, wailing to what can be interpreted as a great loss to them."The First Lady has asked me to tell you this message. She will now be concentrating of being the mother of the nation, she will be travelling countrywide initiating developmental and empowerment projects. You have not lost because she will continue with all projects she started here," said Mnangagwa."So it is now up to you to elect another representative during primary elections, who will represent the party in the forthcoming elections," he added.President Mnangagwa also confirmed that the general elections will be held at around July this year and promised that they will be peaceful, free, fair and credible.He said foreign observers such as the EU are welcome to observe the polls as ‘there is nothing to fear or hide.'He urged Zimbabweans to replicate the peace they exhibited when they marched in the capital at the height of the November transition that led to the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe and ushered in a new political dispensation which Mnangagwa is leading.