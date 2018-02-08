Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi cannot be president, says Mnangagwa

by Simbarashe Sithole
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has jokingly said his Deputy Kembo Mohadi's ambitions of being the president of Zimbabwe are now in vain after saying he would fail to go the four steps that Mnangagwa went through.

Addressing ZANU PF supporters in Mvuma today Mnangagwa said Mohadi told him that he has been loyal to him for a long time hence he was also to become a president.

"Mr Mohadi one day said Mr President we worked together for a long time in the struggle, at Lancaster, at Independence, in Parliament, in Ministry and you became Vice president today I am also a vice president now what is left is for me to be a president," said Munangagwa.

Mnangagwa added that it took four gigantic steps for him to be a President, which Mohadi said could not go through.

Mnangagwa then told Mohadi, "Firstly you have to be given a death sentence and escape it, secondly you should survive nine Presidential youth interface rallies, thirdly you should be poisoned and survive and lastly you should be a border jumper before coming back, he finally surrendered."

Meanwhile, the Malawian preacher Sherphard Bushiri prophesied in November 2016 that the then Defence, Security and War Veterans minister Kembo Mohadi would go high and higher in political career and it came to pass last year when he was appointed the Vice President of Zimbabwe.

Source - Byo24News

