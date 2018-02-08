Man divorces wife for being educated

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman was granted a peace order after she approached the civil court seeking to live in peace with her husband who kicked her out of their matrimonial home because of her education.Chiedza Mhondiwa appeared before magistrate Nyasha Marufu accusing her husband Lovemore Bena of kicking her out of their matrimonial home after she graduated as a teacher."He kicked me out of our house in May last year, accusing me of neglecting him because I was educated," she said.Mhondiwa also claimed that her husband was living with a girlfriend whom he started seeing when she was at school."He started a relationship with a young girl when I was at school. I was at work for the most time and could not come back home," she said.Mhondiwa also pleaded with the court to convince her husband to allow her to live in their matrimonial home and she also wants her husband to leave his girlfriend.