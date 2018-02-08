Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khama Billiat fires agent

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
WARRIORS and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat has vented his frustrations for failure to secure a move to Europe during the just-ended January transfer window by firing his South African agent Siyabulela Loyilane.

Billiat (27) has been embroiled in a protracted contract deadlock with the former African champions, making clear his intention to leave the club since the August transfer window.

In August Khama was linked with Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr, who were reportedly discouraged by the player's €2,5m (around R39m) buyout clause.

Since then Billiat has been linked with a number of Europeans clubs, including Italian giants Napoli, Belgian side Club Brugge and KV Oostende, and lately Azerbaijan's Qarabağ FK as well as Swedish giants, Djurgårdens IF.

Qarabağ FK even tabled an offer for the former Absa Premiership Footballer of the Year, which was rebuffed by the South African giants.

Now Billiat is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season and Loyilane will not be around to witness it.

"Billiat is no longer my client. We terminated our relationship a few days ago. I don't know who he is working with now," Loyilane told a South African publication The Star yesterday.

Loyilane admitted that failure to secure a transfer for the player in the last transfer window was the main reason for severing ties.

"Yes, that is the main reason why we decided to end our relationship, and I don't know what to say more than that," she said.

Loyilane became Billiat's agent at the beginning of the current season following the death of the player's former representative Edzai Kasinauyo in June last year.

Billiat has also been linked with a potential move to Egyptian rivals Al Ahly and Zamalek, while Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in South Africa are understood to have expressed desire to prize the talented star from Chloorkop.

Billiat made headlines last week with news going round that a deal with Swedish giants, Djurgårdens IF had been concluded. However, the Allsvenskan outfit immediately dismissed the rumours, saying that there is no deal in place to sign the Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Djurgårdens IF sporting director Bo Andersson said although they were aware of Billiat's ability it would be "very difficult" to try and get him on board.

"We know of Khama, we know that he is a good player, but it would be very difficult to bring him here. As far as I'm concerned they are just rumours," Andersson said.

Source - the standrad
More on: #Billiat, #Khama, #Agent

Comments

