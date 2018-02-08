Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said the country was going into elections in July and that government would invite regional and international observers to monitor the elections.

Addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Mvuma in his home province of Midlands, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to desist from violence during elections.

He said Zimbabweans were a peace-loving people and there was no need for any political party to engage in violence.

"We are going to have elections this year around July," said Mnangagwa.

"We want a peaceful election and a transparent election. There is no reason for Zanu-PF or any other political party to be violent."

Mnangagwa said the elections were open for regional and international observers, including the European Union and United Nations because there was "nothing to hide."

The president also said Zimbabwe could not afford to live in the past and should move forward and develop its economy for the benefit of citizens.
He said although the history of the country was important, it was also important for the country not to live in the past. It was time to open the country for investment by building a free economy that could benefit Zimbabweans, he said.

"Though remaining true to our past, it is time to boldly embrace the future," Mnangagwa said.

"We are embarking on a journey towards investment to empower our people with skills, opportunities and jobs. A key part of this would be opening Zimbabwe for investment by building a free economy."

Mnangagwa said the country's economy was struggling with a high level of unemployment and lack of opportunities.

He said the majority of people could not afford essential goods for their families, hence the top priority of his government was to bring in foreign capital.

"Our infrastructure is stuck in the past and we must bring it to the present and the future," he said.

Mnangagwa said he was deeply saddened by the poverty in the country and called on all Zimbabweans to work collectively to "resurrect the economy".
He said those who engaged in corruption would be punished as the era of corruption going unpunished was over.

"The era of an inward looking Zimbabwe in which corruption goes unpunished is over," he said.

"We must modernise, we must embrace foreign capital and create an environment that enables investors to come and invest."

He said he was a servant of the people and would listen to people's concerns as a public servant.

"I will be a listening President and not a talking President," he said.

"My slogan is that the voice of the people is the voice of God. I share your vision and I am committed to share that vision."

Mnangagwa said those who were in the G40 faction were welcome to re-join the party but that they should now be careful in their conduct as there would not be given another opportunity to reform.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Zimbabwe

Comments

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation

3-4 bedroom house secure

Water borehole surveying made easy

Accommodation

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

50 mins ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4941 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3973 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days