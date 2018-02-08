First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO railway diesel-electro locomotives and 31 wagons, part of a larger consignment of new trains expected to inject life into the ailing National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), arrived in the country yesterday through Beitbridge.The trains are believed to be from the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG), a company operating in Zimbabwe and South Africa spearheaded largely by Zimbabweans based in South Africa.A source at Beitbridge Station yesterday told The Standard that more trains were expected yesterday evening and today up to Monday.Engineers from the National Railways of Zimbabwe and others believed to be from DIDG were yesterday inspecting the new locomotives and the wagons."The wagons have the modern type of airbrakes which are more efficient," a workman told the excited group of NRZ engineers who were inspecting the train.The diesel-electro locomotives, apart from being faster and more powerful, are a more good-looking upgrade of the old locomotives NRZ had.