Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Government's business-friendly policies have restored confidence in Zimbabwe's economy as seen in the surging number of investors flocking into the country, President Mnangagwa has said.

The President expressed satisfaction with the way Zimbabwe was now attracting high-value investors, among them Russian billionaire, Mr Dmitry Mazepin, who was in the country last week to explore fertiliser manufacturing and mining investments. President Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters here yesterday.

The President said, "We are now saying Zimbabwe is open for business, Zimbabwe is open for business."

He said soon after he became President, he visited South African President Jacob Zuma as the chairman of Sadc, and also had the opportunity to meet business people based outside the country who promised to invest back home.

On foreign relations, President Mnangagwa said British Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May, an hour after his inauguration in November, sent her envoy to discuss possible re-engagement with Zimbabwe.

"One hour of the new dispensation, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mrs Theresa May sent her minister saying let's go back to the old ties. I told him that I was still to come up with a Cabinet and then work on our relationship. Another Minister was sent to me and so we agreed to restore relations with Britain but the issue of land reform is not reversible. So Britain will have to open its doors on that condition because they are the ones who closed them in the first place," he said.

President Mnangagwa said reports by the media that Harare was going to give back land to former white owners were false. He reiterated that there was no way the Government would take back the land from the previously marginalised black people and give it back to whites saying that would be tantamount to selling out the liberation struggle.

"When the media report, they say we are going to give back our land to the white people, no, that is not correct. Gains of the land reform programme are not reversible. Now we are under this new political dispensation and we are saying we are open for business. The last 18 years saw the country remaining isolated and received sanctions from the West. But we thank you Zimbabweans for remaining resolute, for remaining united. We were given a choice of either taking back our land or getting sanctions and we chose to get our land and faced sanctions and you remained resolute," said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said the coming in of Prime Minister May reminded him of 1979 when Britain was being led by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher whom he said played a crucial in the Lancaster House Conference which culminated in the independence of Zimbabwe.

"During the 1979 Lancaster House Conference, there was Margaret Thatcher. Now we have Prime Minister May and relations (between Harare and London) have started (to improve). Then came the likes of (Tony) Blair and our relations were strained. So I think Britain should be ruled by females and our relations will be cordial," he said.

The President said Government has put in place the Land Commission to do a national audit of how land was parcelled out to the masses. President Mnangagwa said multiple farm owners will lose some farms while those with very big farms will have them downsized.

"We want to allocate land to landless people and some are set to lose farms while others will be downsized. Now we are giving out 99-year leases which are bankable. We are an agro-based country and Government decided to support the agriculture sector through programmes like the Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Support Scheme," he said.

President Mnangagwa said now that Zimbabweans had land at their disposal, it was time that the Government assisted them in modernising operations, equipping them with modern machinery and value addition of crops such as cotton.

The President said the harmonised elections will be held by July urging the ruling party supporters to go and register to vote. He said new political parties were sprouting all over like mushrooms while others were disintegrating because they had no rich history of the liberation struggle.

"We all know that the only party that has gone through a long journey is Zanu-PF, a journey which can be described, a journey from the liberation struggle to empowerment of people. There is no other party with such a rich history and a lot small opposition parties are now sprouting all over like mushrooms but Zanu-PF will continue ruling. So we urge you to vote wisely," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country was going to hold peaceful elections.

"We want a peaceful election; we want a peaceful election. We want a united people, non-violence, non-violence. There is no reason for Zanu-PF to be violent. There is no reason for any other political party to be violent. There is no reason for any Zimbabwean to be violent. We are a peaceful people. Go and look at the transition in November last year where hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people came to Harare, marched in Harare peacefully and not even a single window of the shops was broken. It was peaceful."

He went on, "The entire (African Union) said to me, when we were at the Summit, that they are proud as an African continent, they are proud that Zimbabwe showed that an African country can resolve its problems peacefully.

"Because we are going to have a peaceful election, a free election, a transparent election, why would we not allow our election to be observed? Generally, Sadc observes our elections, the AU observes our elections."

"This time around, I am opening (it to) the (European Union) and the United Nations to also come and observe our elections. There is nothing to hide."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation

3-4 bedroom house secure

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

Accommodation

Water borehole surveying made easy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 534 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 5181 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 4039 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 920 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1028 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 646 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mining investment indaba on

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 374 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days