Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mayor walks out of council meeting

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo last Wednesday walked out of a council meeting as tensions among councillors reached fever pitch levels, it has been learnt.

Council chambers have of late been divided with a smaller grouping aligning with the Mayor and Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube while the bulk has vehemently opposed the town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, accusing him of attempting to take unilateral decisions. It has since been revealed that Clr Moyo walked out of the meeting after councillors accused him of "unnecessarily" siding with the Town Clerk and trying to block a council resolution which had been passed by a majority of councillors.

"When Clr Moyo initially threatened to walk out, he thought councillors would block him but the councillors actually encouraged him to go as they accused him of trying to be dictatorial. When he eventually walked out they immediately voted Ward 16 councillor, Nephat Sibanda to chair the meeting. The coming few weeks will be interesting as the tussle between councillors and the Town Clerk has become apparent. Councillors on one hand say they are the decision-makers in council as guided by the Urban Councils Act while the Town Clerk argues that as the chief executive officer the buck stops with him," said the council source.

Efforts to get a comment from Clr Moyo were fruitless. The bone of contention which resulted in the mayor walking out reportedly involved the recruitment of an assistant director of health services (environmental health) after the bulk of councillors resolving to employ 50-year-old, Mr Charles Malaba, who had come third during the interviews.

The Town Clerk and the Mayor together with a handful of councillors were on the other hand pushing for the employment of 34-year-old Mr Nkanyiso Ndlovu who had excelled in the interviews but councillors argued that he lacked the experience and exposure required for the post.

"Whilst the recommended candidate had excelled during the interviews and had relevant qualifications, he lacked the experience and exposure required for this post. His focus so far appeared to have been limited to cleansing. There was also the aspect of maturity as he was only 34 years old.

After further debate, Clr Rodney Jele proposed and was duly seconded by Clr Charles Ndlovu that candidate number three (Mr Charles Moyo) be appointed to the post of assistant director of health services (environmental health)," reads part of a council confidential report.

Mr Ndlovu had since written to the local authority registering his concern over what he says was discriminatory noting that age was never a requirement for the said position.

"Age was never a specification for this post hence cannot be used as basis for denying me appointment to this vacant post. For the record, I am a young man but I am very capable to discharge the duties of this post and the previous assistant director did put us under mentorship for this post hence am fully prepared for the assumption of this post.

"I find no reason why I should be disqualified from this post. It is my wish that this issue be resolved amicably internally without resorting to the courts. It is my strong contention that I be appointed to this vacant post as soon as possible as the decision to deny me this appointment is discriminatory, unfair and unprocedural," reads part of Mr Ndlovu's letter.

The councillors, however, threw out the appeal noting that appointment to any vacant post in council was not automatic and council as the appointing authority, had the prerogative to employ and had already made a decision on the matter.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers

Comments

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation

3-4 bedroom house secure

Water borehole surveying made easy

Accommodation

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

50 mins ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 463 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 694 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4929 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3973 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 950 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 474 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days