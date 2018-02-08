Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court to sit over exam resit

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
TWO parents in Harare have approached the High Court to cancel the scheduled resitting of the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Paper 2 public examination.

In their urgent chamber application Messrs Victor Mukomeka and Chingasiyeni Govhati, argue that Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima breached constitutional provisions by annulling the results when only the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council could do so.

They want the resit conducted variably or to be cancelled altogether - a matter the court will likely determine early this week. Yesterday, the High Court ruled that the application was urgent, and Prof Mavima and Zimsec will have to respond. Government last week ordered over 260 000 candidates to resit the examination after widespread cheating had been detected. The resit is scheduled for this Friday.

English Language is among compulsory Ordinary Level subjects in Zimbabwe. Messrs Mukomeka and Govhati are represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in collaboration with Justice for Children's Trust.

Their application reads, in part, "(The examination) be declared null and void as the minister acted beyond his authority of which the Act empowers, in Section 34, only the examinations board to annul examination results.

"The minister confirms that the cheating was identified during the examination session. It is not clear why the English Paper 2 examination was allowed to continue, and why Zimsec proceeded to mark the exams, only to annul results on the 8th of February 2018, some months later.

"It is not clear why remedial action was not taken timeously and instantly upon realising the cheating or even the potential for cheating. Essentially, Zimsec allowed an exam in which they detected cheating to proceed and proceeded to mark it, only to annul results afterwards. The costs attached to this kind of action and the rationality and reasonableness of this decision alone does not withstand scrutiny."

ZLHR project lawyer Mrs Belinda Chinovava told Sunday News that the application was filed at the High Court at 10pm on Friday. Prof Mavima, however, yesterday told Sunday News that his Ministry was yet to receive the summons regarding the urgent chamber application.

Prof Mavima said Government will take a position after the court outcome but will first respond to the application.

"I haven't received any court summons yet but I have heard that there were people who wanted to go to court. While I have no information regarding the urgent chamber application, if it is true and we are served with summons, we are going to respond. I cannot say much because if the case is now before the courts we will then have to wait for the court outcome," he said.

Prof Mavima had earlier told our Harare Bureau that public examination cheats would soon be jailed and face a five-year ban from sitting national aptitude tests.

"We are not going back on what we have decided; people should give us time to implement what have decided. We are working on the entire system to ensure we restore integrity to the education system and deal with the entire value chain of the examination system. We will uproot all rot. Strict measures are required. So, we are saying no fine, but jail terms for those found guilty. I assure you the ministry and Zimsec are re-looking the system - from exam setting to distribution of exam material 2ba§    ± as we are determined to find the culprits and remove them from our system. Exam cheating and leaks have dragged on for long; so there's no turning back on these strict measures."

Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicolette Dhlamini added: "We are working together with the ministry to make sure these criminals are brought to book. Right now, structures are being put in place to ensure we uproot all the culprits. As of now, some have been taken to court.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standrad
More on: #Court, #Exam, #Zimsec

Comments

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation

3-4 bedroom house secure

Water borehole surveying made easy

Accommodation

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

50 mins ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4950 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3975 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days