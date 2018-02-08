Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Deputy Mayor Councillor Gift Banda could yet again face the wrath of Bulawayo residents after he wrote to the local authority seeking a rates waiver at his Ascot town houses stand.

Clr Banda purchased the piece of land for $130 000 with the intention of constructing town houses for middle-and high-income earners, a move that was met by disgruntlements from residents. The land is a portion of Ascot Race Course, five kilometres east of the city centre. The Deputy Mayor was later suspended pending investigations over the purchase but was exonerated for any wrongdoing. He was, however, expelled over his involvement in the purchase of a stand in Hume Park, this was also lifted after he won a High Court appeal.

In the latest development, Clr Banda wrote to the local authority seeking a rates and interest accruals waiver for the period when he was under suspension. Councillors had to temporarily block the move with sources revealing that they were reluctant in granting the request as they feared facing the wrath of the Government on charges of misconduct.

Chairperson of the Finance and Development committee, Councillor Nephat Sibanda requested that the matter be temporarily struck off the council agenda claiming that they needed more information before they make a decision.

"I request that we do not deliberate on the item but it be referred back to the committee for more information to be provided by council staffers," said Clr Sibanda during a full council meeting held in the council chambers on Wednesday last week.

In his request for the rates waiver, Clr Banda said during the time of his suspension he could not do any work as the matter was still being solved.

"Following my suspension in April 2016 by the then Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing (Saviour Kasukuwere) among the allegations of the suspension was the property that I bought from council for $130 000. During the time of suspension I could not do anything about the above property hence it is my humble opinion and request that council freeze the rates and interest accruals during that period of my suspension which is April 2016 to September 2017," reads part of the letter penned by Clr Banda, which is contained in the latest council report.

According to the report, Clr Banda's stand owed a total of $23 192 in rates and interest accrued, which the deputy mayor was still yet to pay pending the outcome of his waiver request.

"The applicant was now requesting for a rates clearance certificate. To date he had paid the full purchase price of $138 571 with the exception of rates and interest accrued during the time of his suspension which amounted to $10 360 and $12 832 respectively," reads the report.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) co-ordinator, Mr Rodrick Fayayo, who initially raised alarm over the purchase of the Ascot stand said they were going to maintain a wait and see attitude to see what decision the councillors will take.

"We are keeping a hawk's eye on this matter and we hope whatever decision they make will be for the good of residents," said Mr Fayayo.

Source - zimpapers

Comments

