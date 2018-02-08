Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ back on the rails

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe will resume full operations in June after implementation of the US$400 million recapitalisation deal sealed between Government, South African firm Transnet and the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Secretary Engineer George Mlilo said as part of efforts to revive NRZ, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this week commission 200 coaches and 13 locomotives in Bulawayo. The trains were leased from South African company Spoornet until the Transnet-DIDG deal is fully implemented.

"The wagons which will be commissioned on Friday by His Excellency is a lease agreement NRZ made with South Africa's Spoornet, while the long-term consortium partners are finalising their programme. Government wanted to revive NRZ within the 100-day plan, that's why we are leasing the wagons. We hope this will also lessen pressure on the roads as travellers were shunning the railway system. We are also working on the resuscitation of the passenger train. We want to resume the original schedule where inter-city routes will be serviced regularly."

Government has prioritised resuscitation of rail infrastructure as one of the pillars of economic revival. According to timelines, the NRZ Debt Assumption Bill will be gazetted in March. The debt assumption plan was delivered to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development last month.

This will facilitate takeover of the US$348 million NRZ owes creditors and allow new investors to start on a clean slate. Transnet and DIDG will administer NRZ trains under a build-operate-transfer arrangement, and will assist to raise freight capacity, operate and maintain existing and new infrastructure, and generate revenue. The parastatal is set to rake in over US$2 million revenue annually.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #NRB, #Rails, #Wagons

Comments

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation

3-4 bedroom house secure

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

Accommodation

Water borehole surveying made easy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 793 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 5176 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 4034 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 920 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 299 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mining investment indaba on

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 235 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days