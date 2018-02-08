Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday burst into tears in front of multitudes of Zanu-PF supporters at a rally as her husband, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced her immediate stepping down as Chirumanzu-Zibabwe legislator.

There was deafening silence as the people appeared shocked by the announcement and many looked sombre and downcast as the first lady struggled to stem flowing tears with party chairperson, Environment minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri consoling her.

Mnangagwa said his wife was quitting her seat as MP for the constituency with immediate effect to concentrate on her role as first lady.

As it dawned on him that his announcement had unsettled the rally, Mnangagwa asked his wife and the people to calm down and not turn the rally into "a funeral".

Mnangagwa told the rally held at Mvuma stadium that his wife preferred to concentrate on her role as mother of the whole nation and not just a particular constituency.

"She said she could not be Amai Mnangagwa for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe but that she should be the mother of the nation," Mnangagwa said.

"So we agreed with Amai Mnangagwa that she should step down as MP here. She is stopping being MP from today (yesterday) onwards and she becomes the mother of the nation. She is now MP everywhere she goes."

Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF supporters should choose another candidate to replace the first lady.

He, however, assured people in the constituency that Auxillia had not abandoned them by the decision as she would come back to support projects she helped start in the constituency.

"She said she could not say it [stepping down] herself and asked me to say these words. We should not be saddened by this decision but we should be happy that she [first lady] has had added responsibilities on her shoulder," Mnangagwa said.

Soon after the announcement, a group of women from the ruling party, wailed in front of the VIP podium with some throwing themselves on the ground.

The visibly emotional first lady told journalists on the sidelines of the rally that she was touched by the response from the women on her decision to resign as MP.

"I am really hurt seeing the women crying," she said.

In a by election in March 2015, Auxillia retained the Chirumanzu-Zibagwe seat previously held by her husband who also stepped down after being appointed vice-president by former president Robert Mugabe.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said people were really shocked that the First Lady was stepping down and that Auxillia could also not hold back tears on seeing the reaction of her supporters.

"Women came from all over crying and throwing themselves down. Obviously, people didn't want her to resign," Muchinguri-Kashiri told The Standard last night.

"People were giving testimonies of many things that she did to the constituency. You could see that people were hurt and we ended up saying she must continue visiting them and keeping in touch with the group that she worked with. We said she must not abandon them," Muchinguri said.

Since the elevation of her husband, Auxillia has embarked on a whirlwind tour visiting health institutions, meeting disadvantaged people, especially children, orphans and engaging in other philanthropic duties.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the standard
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Rally, #Tears

Comments

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation

3-4 bedroom house secure

Water borehole surveying made easy

Accommodation

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

50 mins ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4941 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3973 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 954 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days