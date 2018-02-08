Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Negomo Chieftainship wrangle has taken a radical twist with the incumbent, Luscious Chitsinde dragging claimant to the throne David Gweshe to his community court on allegations that he was in an incestuous marriage.

According to the summons dated January 1, 2018, Chitsinde ordered Gweshe to appear at the community court to answer to charges of marrying a relative.

If convicted, states the summons, Gweshe is to pay a beast and a sheep for defiling the land.

The summons were sent to both Gweshe and his wife, Rosemary Dambaza.

The Daily News saw a copy of the summons addressed to Dambaza, which demanded their presence at the court.

"Uya nemurume wako utitsanangurire kuti sei muri mukadzi nemurume imi muri paukama. Mukabatwa nemhosva munoripa mombe nehwai. (Come with your husband and explain to the court why you are husband and wife when you are relatives). If found guilty, you will pay a fine of a beast and sheep)," the summons read.

However, the trial failed to take place after Gweshe, who is vehemently denying the charges, failed to turn up for the trial arguing that Chitsinde had no right to summon him since he was not the legitimate chief of the area.

Gweshe also says Chitsinde is offside, arguing that his wife of six years was not his relative since she is of the Mhofu totem while he is of the Shumba dynasty.

He also alleges that the attempt to drag him to his court was only a strategy to tarnish his image and dent his chances of successfully claiming his rightful chieftainship.

"I protested against this baseless summoning which has no claimant and is driven by baseless accusations. I am not related to her in any way, we are diametrically different and there is no relation whatsoever," said Gweshe in an interview with the Daily News yesterday.

"I did not go to his court," he said.

The summons further stipulated that failure by the Gweshe couple to attend the court amounted to contempt of court, an offense punishable by paying a fine of two goats.

Chitsinde also wanted Gweshe to pay $35 as an administration fee on arrival at the court.

"He is extorting people in the same way he attempted to extort (Morgan) Tsvangirai some time ago. His aim is to tarnish my image, but he will not succeed. After all, incest is a State crime, why did he not report me to police if I committed any," said Gweshe.

Chitsinde could not be reached for comment as he was not answering calls on his mobile phone.

Gweshe is laying claim to the chieftainship and wants to change it from Negomo to Gwangwadza arguing that the Chitsindes are not the rightful successors to the throne since they illegitimately wrested it from the Ngwangwadza clan during the colonial era.

Last month, Gweshe's lawyers wrote to Local Government minister July Moyo asking him to expedite the appointment of their client as the substantive chief following a decision in October last year by the Mashonaland Central provincial Chief's Council to restore the chieftainship to the Gwangwadza family at a meeting in Bindura and petitioned government to install Gweshe as the substantive chief of the area.

The chieftainship's territory is located in Mazowe in Mashonaland Central province.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Negomo, #Chief, #Twist

Comments

Accommodation

Water borehole surveying made easy

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

3-4 bedroom house secure

Crane trucks for hire.

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

51 mins ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

5 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 3977 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 955 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mining investment indaba on

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 481 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 115 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days