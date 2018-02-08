Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ailing MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai has been placed into an intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Johannesburg hosital after he refused to eat for 10 days due to the alleged ill-treatment of his wife elizabeth Macheka by his family members, daily News reported.The wife of ailing MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai is being denied access to visit him in a Johannesburg hospital where the 65-year-old opposition leader is receiving medical treatment, Luke Tamborinyoka said.It has been learnt that Tsvangirai's family members are refusing to allow his wife Elizabeth to see him at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.Close relatives of the MDC leader accuse Elizabeth of backing MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai and fear she could put pressure on him to facilitate his ascendancy to the throne without following the party's constitution.Tsvangirai who is currently hospitalised in South Africa remains unwell but stable, his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka says. "He is unwell; I last spoke with him on Wednesday morning.