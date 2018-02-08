Cop up for attempted murder

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Gweru police detective is reportedly being charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at a military police officer whom he accused of smoking cannabis in public last night in Midlands capital.Sources close to investigations allege the military officer refused to be arrested after he was caught smoking weed in public prompting a member of Criminal Investigating Department (CID) Gift Gorongonya to fire him on the leg.The situation reportedly went tense when the message reached the victim's colleagues who reportedly came with a bus and truck filled with soldiers and put Gweru Central police under siege.Meanwhile, the case was opened at Gweru central police station under CR 1107/18.Midlands acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could not be reached for comment.