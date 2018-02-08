Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
2 hrs ago | Views
Guruve - A Zanu-PF supporter, Everson Kamutseta, allegedly moved around ward 8 in Mashonganyika village, Guruve South constituency  on Saturday (yesterday) collecting Biometric Voters Registration serial numbers from voters and coerced them to vote for the ruling party.

Villagers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com expressed fear towards the looming elections as perpetrated by Kamutseta.

"We are terrified because we were ordered to vote for ZANU-PF by Kamutseta after taking our serial numbers and those who did not register, he promised blood bath, it is our wish that the election comes and goes because we are now in serious trouble with these ZANU PF comrades," revealed a source who declined to be named for fear of victimisation.

Contacted for comment Kamutseta did not pick up his mobile phone as it went unanswered.

However, both Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) have urged people to report cases of people moving around collecting slips serial numbers from registered voters warning that those involved were violating the Electoral Act and Section 156 (c) of the constitution.

Though many rural folks do not gather courage to report such cases as most of them depend on food aid from the ruling party which will not be offered to them if they are said to have reported.

Source - Byo24News

