Chamisa, Elizabeth barred from seeing Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa and the wife of ailing MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai have been barred from visiting him in a Johannesburg hospital where the 65-year-old opposition leader is receiving medical treatment, people at the top-notch 190-bed Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre (WDGMC) have confirmed.

Tsvangirai has been placed into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Johannesburg hospital and people in the know said Tsvangirai's situation is critical and he will be lucky to survive another week.



Tsvangirai's family members are refusing to allow Tsvangirai's wife, Elizabeth, to see him at the Medical Centre. Tsvangirai's son Vincent said the hospital has dramatically tightened the rules on his dad's hospital visitors since he slipped into semi-consciousness.

Close relatives of the MDC leader accuse Elizabeth of backing MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai and fear she could put pressure on him to facilitate his ascendancy to the throne without following the party's constitution.

Tsvangirai's wife enjoys cordial relations with the youthful acting MDC president.

Tsvangirai wed Elizabeth (nee Macheka) in September 2012. Elizabeth was told to go away and could not see her husband. She can only go as far as the car park at the hospital.

Tsvangirai's son, Vincent, was reportedly restrained from assaulting his step-mum after clashing with Elizabeth.

He reportedly vowed that she will never be allowed near his father as long as he lives.

After considering what they thought was the best for the patient against what the family wants, physicians at WDGMC resolved that only Tsvangirai's mum be granted access to him.

A staffer at the enquiry desk at WDGMC Paediatric and Adult Oncology unit within the hospital - well-known as one of the best cancer treatment facilities in the southern region - declined to confirm the reported rancour the Tsvangirai family brought to the facility, citing physician-patient privilege and patient confidentiality - which requires health care providers to keep a patient's personal health information private unless consent to release the information is provided by the patient.

Besides Tsvangirai's mum, his entire family is in South Africa, including his daughter Vimbai who is married into the Java family, Manase, Collins, Vincent and family spokesperson Hebson Makuvise, who is Zimbabwe's former ambassador to Germany.

Tsvangirai's eldest son, Edwin is said to be opposing family attempts to stop his step-mum from seeing his ailing dad.

The Daily News revealed that the hospital has now organised surreptitious hospital visits for Elizabeth to manage the family dynamics. However, hospital staff refuted those claims saying Elizabeth has been barred from entering the hospital gates.

Chamisa is alleged to have been refuse entry to the hospital and had to talk to SABC 2 reporters from outside the hospital. However, the Daily News reports that the hospital also granted Tsvangirai's wish to meet with Chamisa last week for two hours after the MDC VP had again been barred by the ailing MDC leader's family.


Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days