Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa caught in media scrum

by Sapa
9 hrs ago | Views
When asked the question on the country's lips - what President Jacob Zuma's immediate future holds - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa just laughed.

Ramaphosa found himself in a media-scrum as he exited Cape Town's St George's Cathedral, where he attended a service yesterday morning with other ANC leaders.

"We leave this church well-armed with blessings and prayers from the bishop," Ramaphosa said.

"So as the leadership of the ANC, we have been well-empowered as we move ahead. We would like to thank you very much, we would like to thank the congregation for their total support as we manage this transition."

It was then that the question was asked of when there would be word on Zuma's exit.

"Thank you very much, ha-ha-ha-ha," Ramaphosa responded as he started to move across Wale Street to the Taj Hotel's side-entrance, hugging babies along the way, with his security detail in close attendance.

Shortly after 9am, with Ramaphosa's appearance imminent, two of his security detail's members removed a supposedly homeless man who delivered a sermon of a kind to the assembled journalists waiting on Ramaphosa.

Minutes later, a motorcade of at least nine cars arrived. Ramaphosa got out and briskly made his way to the church's entrance, surrounded by his guards, cameras' shutters clicking and video cameras rolling all the while.

Ramaphosa took a seat at the front bench, flanked by ANC NEC member Nomaindia Mfeketo and acting Western Cape chairperson of the ANC Khaya Magaxa.

Reverend Michael Weeder welcomed everyone to the service and mentioned Ramaphosa by name.

During his sermon Weeder would often use a colloquial Afrikaans phrase, like "hou jou bek" (shut your mouth), much to Ramaphosa's amusement.

Weeder referred to February 11, 1990, when Nelson Mandela was released and addressed a massive crowd at Cape Town's Grand Parade, where a much younger and "shy" - according to Weeder - Ramaphosa held the microphone for him.

Ramaphosa smiled and nodded his head.

"We're heading to a new beginning, new moments, new challenges to become better than we were. Let's see this past that's behind us as injury time," preached Weeder.  "And now we come back on the field and we're giving our best and are recommitted. Because we can. Because we've been in troubled times before and we did overcome."

Ramaphosa smiled and nodded his head.

Weeder spoke of the land question. "It is unfinished business, Mr Deputy President," he said.

Again, Ramaphosa smiled and nodded his head.

After his sermon Weeder called Ramaphosa and his ANC colleagues forward to be blessed in prayer, whereafter Ramaphosa received hugs from members of the congregation and greeted some of the children.

Thereafter they participated in communion. Ramaphosa shook hands with former finance minister Trevor Manuel when the latter came forward to take communion.

Meanwhile, Zuma's wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma whose husband's future in the Presidency is uncertain, on Friday finally broke her silence, warning that all hell was about to break loose.

She posted a happy photo of herself and her husband, seemingly inside a plane, from her Instagram account, firstladytzuma, with the following caption in isiZulu: "My crush, Nxamalala, Msholozi, Maphumephethe, Inkunzi, Emidiwayidwa, Zinyane likaMnyakanya. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe #southafrica #biggerthanmattersofthestomach."

In the post she praises Zuma, calling him by his clan names before warning that all hell is about to break loose. She also cautions against "picking a fight with someone who is not fighting you".

Responding to comments on the photo from seemingly unhappy South Africans, Madiba-Zuma, reiterates her warning about rough times ahead and defends her husband.

"Kusazoshipha ukotshi darling. UMsholozi did not join the ANC in 1991, jumped ship nor hip hopped between the struggle and wealth accumulation. He left home at a tender age to fight apartheid. He was prepared to pay the ultimate price. He will finish what he started because he does not take orders beyond the Atlantic Ocean #mattersofthestomach (sic)."

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he was in talks with Zuma about his future as the president of the country.

On Friday, News24 reported that five of the top six in the ANC had pulled out of all mass mobilisation events that were planned for Cape Town because officials had been summoned to Gauteng for urgent matters.

Ramaphosa had earlier withdrawn from the programme and was expected to continue his meeting with Zuma.

It was also announced on Thursday afternoon that the annual Ubuntu Awards had been postponed until further notice.

Zuma had been set to officiate at the awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Parliament's presiding officers announced that Thursday's State of the Nation Address had been indefinitely postponed amid fears that it might descend into chaos.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in the party, was due to take a final decision on Zuma's future on Wednesday, but Ramaphosa dramatically cancelled the NEC meeting this week after what he called a "constructive and fruitful" meeting with Zuma on Tuesday.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sapa
More on: #Zuma, #Ramaphosa

Comments

3-4 bedroom house secure

Ford transit van for sale

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups

3pierce couches

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

It courses for cisco, comptia

Property for sale

Kirsty lounge suite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF to appoint new politburo members

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Woman squanders own lobola

19 mins ago | 184 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 2120 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

2 hrs ago | 2756 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2027 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

3 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

4 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

4 hrs ago | 944 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

5 hrs ago | 3823 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

5 hrs ago | 1869 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

7 hrs ago | 5734 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 557 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 928 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

8 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

8 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3444 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4182 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

9 hrs ago | 4364 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

9 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

9 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

9 hrs ago | 1931 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3812 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2860 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 975 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days