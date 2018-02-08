Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors allowances cut by 87%

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
RETENTION allowances for doctors deployed at district hospitals have been cut by 87 percent following reduction of funding from the Government's development partners.

The doctors are now getting $88 retention allowance per month, down from $682 which was being paid since 2009 when the Health Worker Retention Scheme was launched.

Responding to questions during the National Assembly's question and answer session last week on behalf of Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa, the Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye said the Government has not been able to improve salaries for all its employees due to funding challenges.

"A doctor in the district is with effect from last month receiving $88,65 retention allowance from the health worker retention (Global Fund), down from $682 when the scheme started.

The Health Worker Retention Scheme was set up in 2009 with the support of development partners to complement Government efforts to remunerate and retain its workers," said Minister Kagonye.

"It contributed immensely to the presence of motivated health workers at all levels of the health systems, especially doctors at district hospitals."

She said development partners had reduced their contribution to the Health Worker Retention Scheme.

The Minister said one of the conditions the development partners set when assisting the country was that levels of their financial support would decline as from 2012 on the understanding that Government would gradually increase payments to its employees.

"The Ministry continues to lobby for continued support to health worker retention, which is sensitive to the differences in working environments and maintains rather than destroys team work.

"Health workers in difficult to reach areas like Siakobvu in Mashonaland West and Gokwe North District in the Midlands province should have higher retention rates in order for health institutions to attract and retain health workers," she said.

Minister Kagonye said the Global Fund continues to support health worker retention at reduced rates which are not very attractive.

"The Health Development Fund (HDF) is now supporting Results Based Financing which channels resources to health facilities, 25 percent of which can be used for health worker retention allowances," she said.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Mr Itai Rusike said the reduction in the allowances will demotivate health workers.

"Health workers are operating under a frustrating environment because of too much work and this has reduced staff morale. The retention allowance comes in as an incentive to motivate health workers. When that incentive is reduced, it creates an atmosphere of depression among workers. They are reducing the allowance at a time when the dollar is no longer buying much," he said.

Mr Rusike said the Government should come up with other ways of mobilising additional resources to enable it to pay  a reasonable retention allowance.

"We spend a lot of money training nurses and doctors but at the end of the day they are forced to leave the country because of poor salaries," he said.

Mr Rusike urged Government to also introduce non-cash incentives in the face of funding challenges.

"We should be in line with the standards in our region so that we avoid losing some of our experienced health workers to neighbouring countries.

"Government should also come up with non-cash incentives.

"We have seen in other sectors like tourism, where their workers are allowed to import three cars duty free.

"If that can be extended to health workers, it could be an incentive," he said.

Mr Rusike said Government can even come up with housing schemes for health workers.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Doctors, #Allowance, #Cut

Comments

3-4 bedroom house secure

3pierce couches

Property for sale

Ford transit van for sale

Sexy lingerie ,honeymoon goodies,plus size underwear, bras a-g cups

Crane trucks for hire.

Mobile food trailer brand new

Kirsty lounge suite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF to appoint new politburo members

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman squanders own lobola

21 mins ago | 214 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 2156 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

2 hrs ago | 2793 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 2045 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 802 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

3 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

4 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

5 hrs ago | 3832 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

5 hrs ago | 1869 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1161 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

7 hrs ago | 5747 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

7 hrs ago | 1174 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 928 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2086 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2834 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

8 hrs ago | 785 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

8 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

8 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

9 hrs ago | 4372 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

9 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

9 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

9 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

9 hrs ago | 1932 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 511 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 976 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 655 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days