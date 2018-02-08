Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop shoots soldier

by Staff reporter
A SOLDIER has been hospitalised after he was shot once on the left ankle by a detective as he tried to restrain two police officers from assaulting a suspect in Gweru over the weekend.

Detective constable Gift Gorongonya allegedly shot Corporal Zico Shumba of the Zimbabwe National Army Military Police who was in military gear.

The soldier had just disembarked from a ZNA bus that had just stopped at Amtec garage along the Gweru- Harare Road while travelling from Mvuma.

The police officer who shot the soldier while in the company of another cop, fled from the scene and sought refuge at Gweru Central Police Station.

There was chaos when soldiers besieged the charge office baying for the detective's blood.

Army Public Relations director Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the incident.

"I can confirm that one of our members was shot by a police officer in Gweru yesterday (Saturday). However, investigations are still in progress and we do not want to jeopardise them. We are informed that the police officer who shot our officer has been arrested and will appear in court soon," he said.

National Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba referred questions to police in the Midlands province.

Officer Commanding Midlands Province, Assistant Commissioner (Crime) Tabeth Ntabeni said she was still compiling details of the case and would forward them to Snr Asst Comm Charamba to comment.

"We are still compiling the details of the case and as procedure we will give them to Snr Asst Comm Charamba because she is the one who speaks to the media," she said.

A source said detective constable Gorongonya and his colleague constable Chrispen Musiiwa attacked a civilian after they had found him allegedly smoking marijuana at Kudzanayi Bus terminus.

The two detectives chased after the suspect who was running towards Harare Road.

He said the cops fired three shots and apprehended the suspect at Amtec Service Station.

The source said when the cops were assaulting the suspect, a ZNA bus stopped at the service station. Military Police officers who were in the bus disembarked and tried to restrain the two detectives who were assaulting the suspect.

"Musiiwa then pointed a gun at Corporal Shumba who managed to disarm him and removed the magazine. Detective Gorongonya immediately opened fire at Corporal Shumba and shot him on the ankle on his left leg," said the source.

The source said the two detectives fled to Gweru Central Police Station while Corporal Shumba was rushed to Zimbabwe Military Academy hospital where he is receiving treatment.

"There was commotion at Gweru Central Police Station when soldiers descended there baying for the police detective's blood. High ranking officers from both the army and police were called to persuade the soldiers to leave the police station and proceed with their journey," said the source.

"At that time, scores of people had gathered outside Gweru Central to witness what was unfolding before they dispersed when the soldiers went away."

The source said detective Gorongonya was being charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Cop, #Soldier, #Shoots

