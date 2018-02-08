Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A Total of 108 wagons and seven locomotives that were acquired from South Africa as part of the resuscitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) have arrived in the country through Beitbridge border post.

Their arrival is part of a $400 million recapitalisation deal sealed between Government, South African firm Transnet and the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group.

The Chronicle is reliably informed that the wagons started arriving on Saturday evening.

Sources close to the deal said a total of seven diesel powered locomotives, 108 wagons and five passenger coaches are expected to have reached Bulawayo by the end of this week.

They said another 92 wagons and six more locomotives would be delivered at the end of this month. By the end of day yesterday one locomotive with 50 wagons had left Beitbridge for Bulawayo.

DIDG chief executive officer Mr Donavan Chimhandamba said the wagons are being leased from Spoornet and will be replaced by new ones which are being manufactured by Transnet Engineering.

"The initial batch of seven locomotives and 108 wagons has crossed into Zimbabwe. These will be heading for Bulawayo between Monday and Tuesday. In addition we are expecting more locomotives and passenger coaches to arrive in Musina, South Africa, by end of day on Tuesday," he said.

"These are on lease from Spoornet and will be replaced by new ones which are being manufactured by Transnet Engineering and shall be delivered within 18 months".

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to commission the 200 coaches and 13 locomotives in Bulawayo this week.

Government has prioritised resuscitation of rail infrastructure as one of the pillars of economic revival.

Transnet and DIDG will administer NRZ trains under a build-operate-transfer arrangement and will assist to raise freight capacity, operate and maintain existing and new infrastructure as well as generate revenue.

NRZ board chairperson, Larry Mavima said they were expecting more deliveries of equipment by the end of the week.

"We have received the initial consignment as we move a gear up towards resuscitating NRZ. We expect more locomotives, wagons and coaches by the end of the week. The whole package includes 10 locomotives, three shunt locomotives, 34 passenger coaches and 200 wagons," he said.

Mavima said the revival of NRZ would also breathe life into several organisations which depend on the transport and logistics sector.

He said they had brought in the equipment as part of an interim solution to capacitate the country's rail transport while they await the delivery of new equipment which has already been ordered.

"So far we have ordered new wagons and locomotives, which we expect to be delivered in the next six months and two years respectively.

"These are the fruits of a new Government led by President Mnangagwa, and our mandate as NRZ is to contribute to national economic development through relatively cheaper transport and logistics facilities,"said Mavima.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Trains,

Comments

3pierce couches

Mobile food trailer brand new

It courses for cisco, comptia

3-4 bedroom house secure

Property for sale

Crane trucks for hire.

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1614 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2167 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 774 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1733 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3657 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1821 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5615 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1148 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2049 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

8 hrs ago | 4274 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

8 hrs ago | 1902 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 537 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days