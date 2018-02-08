Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Zesa is working towards installing 30 000 pre-paid electricity meters countrywide by April as part the Ministry of Energy and Power Development's 100 day programme.

Foreign currency shortages have negatively affected progress in the installation of pre-paid meters countrywide.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly last week, Energy and Power Development Minister, Simon Khaya Moyo said delays in electrifying some schools were due to shortage of meters.

"Delays in connecting some schools were due to shortages of meters which in turn is attributed to foreign currency challenges. Under the 100 Day Rapid Results Initiative, it is our expectation that 30 000 meters will be connected by 10th April 2018," said Moyo.

"Whilst it is the Government's responsibility to provide electricity to rural institutions through Rural Electrification Fund (REF), the available resources have not been enough to meet expectations hence creating a huge backlog."

He said REA has been implementing the Rural Electrification Programme in consultation with the Rural District Councils and their Provincial Administrators in coming up with priority projects. "However, it must be noted that REF is in the process of finalising a Rural Energy Master Plan (REMP) which will act as a guide in implementing the Rural Electrification Programme.

Once adopted, the document will form the basis for programming all electrification projects in rural areas,"he said.

The Minister said vandalism was negatively affecting progress in the electrification drive countrywide.

"My Ministry is committed to ensuring that customers have adequate supplies of electricity and this is done by availing transformers where they are needed in addition to repairing faulty ones. However, of late, the utility has been overwhelmed by faulty transformer replacement backlog, worsened by transformer oil thefts and vandalism. ZETDC is however prioritising institutions such as schools and clinics," said Moyo.

He said there was a policy in place to credit customers who are prepared to buy transformers or any other material required in the provision of electricity.

"This is done where ZETDC does not have the requisite resources at that time, but the customers are willing to provide the resources in order to quicken the process. Refunds will be made through equivalent energy credits to the customers' accounts," Moyo told Parliament.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Zesa, #Meters, #Pre-paid

Comments

3pierce couches

Mobile food trailer brand new

It courses for cisco, comptia

3-4 bedroom house secure

Property for sale

Crane trucks for hire.

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1603 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2147 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 766 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1725 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3656 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1819 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5613 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 904 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2047 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4117 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

8 hrs ago | 4272 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

8 hrs ago | 1902 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

8 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 873 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days