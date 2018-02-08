Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zesa is working towards installing 30 000 pre-paid electricity meters countrywide by April as part the Ministry of Energy and Power Development's 100 day programme.Foreign currency shortages have negatively affected progress in the installation of pre-paid meters countrywide.Responding to questions in the National Assembly last week, Energy and Power Development Minister, Simon Khaya Moyo said delays in electrifying some schools were due to shortage of meters."Delays in connecting some schools were due to shortages of meters which in turn is attributed to foreign currency challenges. Under the 100 Day Rapid Results Initiative, it is our expectation that 30 000 meters will be connected by 10th April 2018," said Moyo."Whilst it is the Government's responsibility to provide electricity to rural institutions through Rural Electrification Fund (REF), the available resources have not been enough to meet expectations hence creating a huge backlog."He said REA has been implementing the Rural Electrification Programme in consultation with the Rural District Councils and their Provincial Administrators in coming up with priority projects. "However, it must be noted that REF is in the process of finalising a Rural Energy Master Plan (REMP) which will act as a guide in implementing the Rural Electrification Programme.Once adopted, the document will form the basis for programming all electrification projects in rural areas,"he said.The Minister said vandalism was negatively affecting progress in the electrification drive countrywide."My Ministry is committed to ensuring that customers have adequate supplies of electricity and this is done by availing transformers where they are needed in addition to repairing faulty ones. However, of late, the utility has been overwhelmed by faulty transformer replacement backlog, worsened by transformer oil thefts and vandalism. ZETDC is however prioritising institutions such as schools and clinics," said Moyo.He said there was a policy in place to credit customers who are prepared to buy transformers or any other material required in the provision of electricity."This is done where ZETDC does not have the requisite resources at that time, but the customers are willing to provide the resources in order to quicken the process. Refunds will be made through equivalent energy credits to the customers' accounts," Moyo told Parliament.