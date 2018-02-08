Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) has described President Mnangagwa as a workaholic and visionary who is driven by an indomitable willpower to deliver, and noted that his lieutenants needed to shape up in order to match his work ethic.

The straight-talking Member of Parliament told The Herald on Wednesday last week on the sidelines of the 2018 Mining Indaba that the President had represented the country "so well", "so genuinely" and "so sincerely".

"To me, the President (Mnangagwa) has a vision and the goodwill is amazing. I have always said this and I keep saying this to people: our President is a brand and he is rebranding the country, which is important. "He is the number one Statesman; he is the chief spokesperson for us wherever he goes, and he has done it so well, so genuinely, so sincerely, and I am just afraid that his team probably might not be up to it.

"If not, they have to pull up their socks," said Honourable Mliswa. For public officials, he said, part of being patriotic involves resigning from roles they feel ill-suited for.

"I have always said . . . if they realise that the socks are not coming up, it's best for them to allow those who have their socks up already to be in office. Because we don't want a situation where people are fired. I think part of patriotism is resigning because you cannot fit into the vision," he said.

The often abrasive legislator - who attended the week-long meeting of global investors and government representatives, particularly from Africa, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development - also noted that while people are beginning to talk about President Mnangagwa's work ethic, he has always been like that, even before he assumed the highest office in the land.

"He (President Mnangagwa) works. People are saying he goes in the office at the weekend and so forth - that has always been his style. If you understand the President that we have, he has always operated like that - he is an early bird, finishes late and he has hit the ground running.

"Our minister of mines, which I preside over (sic), has certainly hit the ground sprinting, which is good." But Parliament is concerned about companies that continue to hold claims without exploiting them, including the high royalties and taxes that are allegedly putting off most investors, he said.

He also noted that there must be renewed effort to implement the "use it and lose it" policy in order to ensure that mining companies do not unnecessarily hold land for speculative purposes. Honourable Mliswa questioned the time it is taking to consummate the $4,8 billion-dollar platinum mining project in Darwendale. On September 16, 2014, Zimbabwe and Russia signed several agreements, one of which involved the proposed $4,8 billion deal.

The envisaged venture was between Pen East Investments, a Zimbabwean company, and Afronet, a consortium of three Russian partners. The two entities ultimately formed Great Dyke Investments (GDI). Honourable Mliswa said: "Why are we not allowing companies like GDI in Darwendale to operate? Why are we speculating? It's a big project. The Russians are involved as well. And as Parliament, we are not happy.

"We don't care who is involved. We are another arm of the State, which has oversight on another arm, and we shall be bringing them before us. Why are they sitting on this multi-billion-dollar asset and yet the economy is struggling?"

According to the legislator, President Mnangagwa has been shrewd in not rushing to put in place a law to give legal underpinning to the revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act in order to let the market dictate the ideal arrangement.

"I think the President has done well - he being a lawyer - from a legal point of view to say allow the legal framework to be dictated by the events on the ground.

"In an economic sense, you would say allow the price to be determined by the market and so forth. To me, it is all in order; I don't see anything wrong in that," he said. This week's Mining Indaba allowed Government the opportunity to continue its charm offensive under the new political administration, which took over in November last year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

3pierce couches

Mobile food trailer brand new

It courses for cisco, comptia

3-4 bedroom house secure

Property for sale

Crane trucks for hire.

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1629 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2176 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 777 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1742 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 910 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3659 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1822 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5620 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2051 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

8 hrs ago | 4275 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

9 hrs ago | 1902 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 537 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 875 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days