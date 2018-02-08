Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
SOME legislators are alleged to have corruptly received top-of-the-range vehicles from sugar manufacturing company Tongaat Hullet to influence Government to issue the company with land lease.

Tongaat Hullet neither has a lease agreement with the Government nor any title to the 29 000-hectare sugar plantation after Government compulsorily acquired the land.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Resettlement chaired by Zanu-PFGokwe MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has vowed to investigate the matter. The issue came up last Friday during a tour of Tongaat Hullet by the committee.

The legislators wanted to have an appreciation of the firm's operations. Wadyajena said his committee would not fold its arms in the wake of such allegations.

"There is an issue of vehicles that has been raised during this meeting, Land Cruisers, and we have also been told about their registration numbers. We have to investigate through holding public hearings among others strategies. We are going to deliberate all what we have been told and do our investigations before tabling a report of our findings before Parliament," said Wadyajena.

He warned Tongaat Hullet managing director Mr Sydney Mutsambiwa that he could be charged with contempt of Parliament if it turned out that he was misleading the committee after he professed ignorance over the matter.

During a briefing, Chitungwiza North MP Mr Godfrey Sithole (MDC-T) asked Mr Mutsambiwa to comment on allegations that the firm had been approached by some legislators who offered to assist them by taking their case with the Government in return for luxury vehicles.

It is alleged the vehicles were delivered to the MPs whose names were not revealed. Mkoba MP Mr Amos Chibaya (MDC-T) concurred, saying three legislators had taken delivery of Land Cruisers that were allegedly bought by Tongaat Hullet as kickbacks. Mr Mutsambiwa denied the allegations.

"Nothing of that sort has ever happened. If there is anyone who helped us, he or she did that in good faith unless that person is a transporter and we have rates that are applicable to that. All our goods and services are procured above board and there are procedures and processes for that," said Mr Mutsambiwa.

The new administration, led by President Mnangagwa, has declared war on corruption. Besides not having lease and title, Tongaat also lost 4 000 hactares to some farmers after Government, through the then Ministry of Lands and Resettlement, issued offer letters to more than 8 00 farmers. The case is now before the courts. It went to court after the farmers contested the subsequent withdrawal of their offer letters.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

3pierce couches

Mobile food trailer brand new

It courses for cisco, comptia

3-4 bedroom house secure

Property for sale

Crane trucks for hire.

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1621 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2172 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 776 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1739 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3658 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1822 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1135 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5619 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2051 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3379 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

8 hrs ago | 4274 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

8 hrs ago | 1902 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days