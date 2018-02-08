Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to tour Gwayi-Shangani Dam and the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road project in Matabeleland North as his administration pushes to complete the projects. This will be the President's first ever visit to the province on Government business as Head of State.The visit had earlier been slated for Wednesday, but was postponed to a later date as the President will be visiting Botswana after he was invited by that country's leader, President Ian Khama.In an interview yesterday, Matabeleland North Zanu-PF provincial chairman Richard Moyo said President Mnangagwa's visit to Gwayi-Shangani Dam and Bulawayo-Nkayi Road project brings hope to the province."The President was supposed to visit the province on Wednesday, but we have been told that the programme has been postponed as he will be on a State visit to Botswana. He was supposed to tour Gwayi-Shangani Dam and Bulawayo-Nkayi Road as well as meet people from the province."To us this is an important visit which gives us a sign of Government's commitment to completing projects that have been outstanding in our province and all we can say is that we are so excited. We now wait for confirmation of a new date from the party's National Commissariat, but we expect it to be this Saturday," said Cde Moyo.Moyo urged people from the province to come in their numbers to meet the President. "Those in Binga, Hwange and Lupane districts will gather at Gwayi-Shangani Dam site at Cross Mabale while those from Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza are expected to attend the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road event at Ngwingwisi in Nkayi district."We appeal to all who are able to travel to come in their numbers and those with transport should help ferry people to the venues. The visit will afford people from this province an opportunity to meet the President. We are also assured of completion of these important projects," said Cde Moyo.Late last year, Government said work on the Gwayi-Shangani Dam was on track after Treasury allocated $23,3 million to the project in the 2018 National Budget.The multi-million dollar project is earmarked to end Bulawayo's perennial water problems and create a green belt in the drought-prone Matabeleland region through growing of crops under irrigation along the pipeline linking the dam to Bulawayo.The project had suffered stagnation since its commencement in 2004, with the contractor - China International Water and Electric Corporation - saying it is able to complete the project in the next two years, subject to availability of funds.The construction of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, which links Bulawayo with Bubi, Nkayi and Gokwe districts, has taken many years to complete.