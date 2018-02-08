Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday told Zanu-PF supporters in Marondera that Operation Restore Legacy, which he commandeered last November, was meant to safeguard the ruling party's legacy.Addressing a Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) at Malwate in Marondera, Chiwenga said had the army not intervened, Zanu-PF was at risk of being destroyed the same way Zambia's revolutionary party, UNIP, was wiped out of the country's history books."The army, parliamentarians, war veterans, ex-detainees and the masses with the guidance of God went out because there was disorder on our God-given land. What was happening? Even those who were kids in 1980 were saying we do not care about you going to war. That must not be done. Our icon, who was with us during the liberation struggle, was now being surrounded by these people. If we had allowed that to happen, it means that our party was going to be history," he said."We were going to be like UNIP of Zambia, the party liberated east and south, it liberated Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Namibia. All were liberated by UNIP while still in power. But now, if we meet them we just say we were liberated by the people of Zambia, what else can we say? Is that what you wanted? This is what we were against, and this is what the masses of Zimbabwe refused."Chiwenga said government and the ruling party would take care of Mugabe and that they will never ignore the leader who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years."We are going to take care of him (Mugabe) forever, we will not forsake him. But others wanted to take advantage of him anticipating taking over power, which power? We have learnt that if we relax, those are the consequences. If we do not guard our party, those are the consequences," he said.Chiwenga, who was in the company of his wife Marry, hailed First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for surrendering the Chirumanzu-Zibagwe seat to focus on national developmental projects.He also disclosed that the politburo had agreed to incorporate members of the general staff into the National Constitutional Assembly."In the last politburo, we agreed that all members of the general staff be co-opted into the NCA with immediate effect. No one is left out and let's work hard for the party and make sure that we win elections," he said.