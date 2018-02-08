Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T dumps Khupe

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC-T Bulawayo province on Saturday turned its back on deputy president, Thokozani Khupe, and declared its allegiance to acting party president Nelson Chamisa as internal fighting over Morgan Tsvangirai succession escalates.

This came as Khupe and co-vice-president Elias Mudzuri recently refused to recognise Chamisa's recent appointment as acting MDC-T president.

MDC-T Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda on Saturday said the province stood solidly behind Chamisa, giving a major boost to the latter's support base as the country's second city has always been regarded as Khupe's forte.

"The Bulawayo provincial executive and all its subordinate structures hereby this day, of 10th February 2018, affirms and confirms the appointment of Hon. Nelson Chamisa as the effective acting president of the Movement of the Democratic Change, (MDCT) henceforth.

"We as the executive of the same province are extremely excited and are on cloud 7 because this appointment to navigate the MDC ship to the end of its voyage it started in earnest 1999," he said in a statement.

"We therefore, applaud president Tsvangirai for his star appointment. We therefore, pledge our unwavering support to vice president, Chamisa and the entire MDCT leadership from branches to the national council."

But, Khupe who of late has been challenging Chamisa's appointment as acting party president, yesterday described the move by the party's Bulawayo provincial executive as a circus.

Khupe's personal assistant, Witness Dube, said the circus in the party could best be solved by a return to constitutionalism.

"Khupe's views on the on-going misunderstandings in the MDC-T that are now playing out in the public are very clear and consistent; the party must return to a strict constitutional operational basis. Constitutions are made for posterity, and must not be overtaken by events or individual interests," Dube said,

The infighting over the MDC-T leadership dispute comes at a time when the party was divided over the formation of the MDC Alliance. Khupe and allies were opposed to the MDC Alliance, a grouping of seven opposition parties that was already campaigning in preparation of the general elections set for the next few months.

The fights escalated in the past few months following reports that Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, was deteriorating.

On Wednesday, Khupe posted a message on her Twitter handle, saying she was the rightful heir to Tsvangirai's post by virtue of her election at the party's congress in 2014. Mudzuri and Chamisa were appointed by Tsvangirai soon after the congress.

"Three consecutive MDC T congresses have elected yours truly as deputy president to president @mrtsvangirai and other officers primarily to avoid a leadership vacuum at such an eventuality and to shut out any threat that may be artificially created by those with hidden agendas," Khupe twitted.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Khupe, #Chamisa, #MDC-T

Comments

3pierce couches

Mobile food trailer brand new

It courses for cisco, comptia

3-4 bedroom house secure

Property for sale

Crane trucks for hire.

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1605 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2156 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 769 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1728 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1965 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3656 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1820 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5613 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2049 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4119 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

8 hrs ago | 4273 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Chamisa ups stakes

8 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 873 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days