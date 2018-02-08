Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa ups stakes

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
ACTING MDC-T and MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has upped the stakes in the race to succeed ailing party leader Morgan Tsvangirai and lined up countrywide campaign rallies, to build his political profile ahead of this year's elections.

He also met Western diplomats and provincial party structures on Friday to solidify his stranglehold on opposition politics.

This came at a time his MDC-T rivals, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe, were disputing his leadership, albeit in an acting capacity, of the opposition party.

Mudzuri claimed at the weekend that he was still acting MDC-T president while Khupe also insisted that she was the bonafide party leader in the absence of Tsvangirai by virtue of her election at the party's congress in 2014.

Addressing thousands of supporters at an MDC Alliance rally in Masvingo yesterday, Chamisa assured his supporters that the internal fights currently rocking the MDC-T would be resolved next week.

Chamisa told thousands of supporters, who braved the rains, that the MDC Alliance government-in-waiting had mobilised enough resources to resolve the ongoing cash crisis within two weeks after winning the upcoming crunch general elections.

"If we don't solve it in two weeks, you must remove us from office and corrupt elements will be dealt with. We will not be selecting who to arrest and who should be left out, we want a clean and transparent government," he said.

Chamisa insisted that the MDC Alliance had mobilised a $15 billion bailout package for the country, which will be rolled out soon after the alliance took over the levers of power.

"Zanu-PF has no infrastructure master plan, but we have it. We have already talked about the money that we need for infrastructure rehabilitation for the next three years, $14,9 billion is the money needed and we already have it, and we have assurances. If we disclose the source, people will raise questions about the source, so I will not disclose it," he said.

Mudzuri, who also attended the Masvingo rally, was not given the platform to address the meeting.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube told supporters that Chamisa had been endorsed by Tsvangirai and, therefore, there was no question over his credibility.

"Tsvangirai said to me, I, as Morgan Tsvangirai, I will not be with you, but I will give you Nelson Chamisa and after that meeting I phoned Chamisa to come on the same day. He came and president Tsvangirai repeated what he had said to me in his presence," Ncube said.

The Masvingo rally was attended by all MDC Alliance partners – People's Democratic Party's Tendai Biti, Transform Zimbabwe's Jacob Ngarivhume, Zim People First's Agrippah Mutambara, Zanu Ndonga and Multi-Racial Christian Democrats.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC-T, #Fight

Comments

3pierce couches

Mobile food trailer brand new

It courses for cisco, comptia

3-4 bedroom house secure

Property for sale

Crane trucks for hire.

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Student accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman squanders own lobola

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Tsvangirai moved to ICU

1 hr ago | 1610 Views

Mugabe silenced, surveillance beefed up

1 hr ago | 2161 Views

'Zuma is like South Africa's Mugabe'

1 hr ago | 772 Views

'Tsvangirai's family are not the MDC-T party,' says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1728 Views

$2m Harare mansion up for grabs

2 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa to address Botswana Parliament

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

Mnangagwa, Khama pledge to mend relations

2 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Time to end Zanu-PF election rigging, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Mnangagwa welcomed by Ian Khama in Botswana

3 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Investor eyes Batoka Hydro Power project

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo appears before Parly

4 hrs ago | 3656 Views

WATCH: President Mnangagwa dances to Kutonga Kwaro

4 hrs ago | 1820 Views

2018 elections: ZBC under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

FUZ warns players

6 hrs ago | 500 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai's family finally speaks out, Chamisa exposed

6 hrs ago | 5613 Views

Rwanda Air granted flight rights

6 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC Alliance a the Hurricane Katrina - MDC-T official

7 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Junta President has tonnes of allegations against him - MLF

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Water, electricity problems dog LSU

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jostling for Zimbabwe's economic cake reaches fever heights

7 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt blasted over community radios

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T succession, heads and tails?

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

WATCH: Mudzuri confirms Chamisa barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2049 Views

'Political polarisation fans violence,' argue ZEC chair - enforce multi-party rules to promote democracy, you stifling it

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Land Reform And Indigenisation Blunder To Cost Mnangagwa State House

7 hrs ago | 2767 Views

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights hails NPRC for starting consultations

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's statements do not accord to Constitution

7 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chiyangwa breathes fire

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Chivayo to appear in Parliament today

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sued over Grace Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 3375 Views

Soldiers shut down police station

8 hrs ago | 4120 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Zhuwao in Mnangagwa firing line

8 hrs ago | 4274 Views

Mnangagwa turning Zimbabwe into a Kenya through tribal politics

8 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC continues to burn

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa 'freebies' spark riots

8 hrs ago | 1104 Views

MDC-T dumps Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3738 Views

Chiwenga recalls Zimbabwe coup

9 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Gukurahundi genocide affected areas next on Mnangagwa's itinerary

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

MPs fingered in corruption at Tongaat Hullet

9 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mliswa hails Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 581 Views

BCC still violating Govt directive on salaries

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Wife welcomes hubby's life jail term

9 hrs ago | 959 Views

Banks to fund more housing units

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

RBZ increases gold support facility

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Madinda's youngsters held by Nichrut

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zesa to install 30 000 pre-paid meters countrywide

9 hrs ago | 287 Views

Ministers told not to boast about their positions

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

NRZ equipment arrives from South Africa

9 hrs ago | 873 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days